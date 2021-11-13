‘All Too Well’: Fans Believe Jennifer Aniston Is The Actress In Ten Minute Version Of The Song

Taylor Swift fans are convinced the singer is referencing Jennifer Aniston in her ten-minute remake of ‘All Too Well.’

Swift added a number of lyrics to the song, including more thoughts on her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal.

But fans think the new lines “Don’t cry in the bathroom at a party / Some actress asks me what happened, you / That’s what happened, you” could be about the star of Friends, Aniston.

One fan tweeted: “Jennifer Aniston is the ‘actress’ mentioned by Taylor Swift in ‘All Too Well’ (10 Min Version).”

They cited as evidence a New York Daily News article from 2011 that reads: “Jennifer Aniston gives love advice to Taylor Swift: Hang on, everything will be fine.”

The report also claims that Aniston reached out to Swift during the People’s Choice Awards to support her as rumors circulated about her love life.

Fans have also speculated that the lyrics “Since when did your Brooklyn break my skin and bones / I’m a soldier giving back half his weight / And the bruise from the twin flame painted you blue?” are about his brief relationship with Gyllenhaal.

On Friday, November 12, Swift released a re-recorded version of her fourth album, Net. The album includes all twenty original tracks plus ten new ones, including collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton.