Alexis Vega surprises at Chivas training and the fans celebrate it

After the scare that the Chivas de Guadalajara in training last Wednesday where Alexis vega He left practice after suffering from his left ankle problem, the rojiblanco attacker surprised the fans, after appearing this Friday doing work alongside the squad that is preparing for the duel of Reclassification in view of Puebla for the Grita México Apertura 2021 Tournament.

The rojiblanco team uploaded an image to their Twitter account where the Gru looks with all the concentration in the training with a view to the meeting in front of The Strip that will be held the following weekend and that would be on Saturday, November 20 at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, Although the schedule is to be confirmed, but there is chances are it will be at 9:00 p.m.

The image was shared by Vega, who wrote a short message: “The good is coming”, which was celebrated by the followers of the Chivas who want to see good results from the Guadalajara team that barely got the ticket to Repechage with Michel Leaño as coach, after defeating in the last match of the regular phase Mazatlán 1-0 with a great goal from Ángel Zaldívar.

Alexis Vega’s injuries with Chivas in 2021

The Guadalajara striker missed around seven games due to ankle injuries, because the first one appeared when Mexico visited Costa Rica in the tie by Concacaf for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which made him miss a couple of duels and a month later the same thing happened again, but in his left leg. It should be remembered that at the beginning of the campaign he was not with the Guadalajara squad either because he left with the U-23 to the Tokyo Olympics.

After this latest Vega problem, the Guadalajara leadership decided that it would not force the return of the attacker, who so far does not add annotations in the campaign, but will have the possibility of being noticed in the most important meeting of the season when they visit The fringe, that on paper will arrive as a favorite to the commitment that will grant the pass to the Quarterfinals.