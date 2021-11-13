Alexis Vega returned to training after overcoming ankle discomfort

Good news in Chivas. Alexis vega He returned to training with the Guadalajara first team after overcoming some discomfort in his left ankle, although he will continue with limited loads so that he can play against Puebla.

The attacker received clearance from the sports science from the club to return to work with the rest of his colleagues for some exercises; however, the charge is still not 100 percent.

After being assessed, no indication was found of a relapse of the sprain that he presented a few weeks ago with the Selection on your visit to The Savior, so only workloads were dosed.

Inside of Guadalajara are convinced that Alexis he will be able to arrive in time to be a participant in the match against Puebla; however, they will take it little by little so as not to take unnecessary risks.

In the practice last Wednesday the alarms were raised in Green Valley because Vega could not conclude the practice due to presenting discomfort in his left ankle, being taken with the kinesiologists.

Later he carried out differentiated work from the rest of the players to eradicate pain in the area affected, managing to reintegrate this Friday during the practice that the team held in Verde Valle.

The ’10’ of the Flock has had a complicated tournament due to the fact that he has been absent in several commitments, the first three due to his participation in Olympic Games; However, he was subsequently attacked by injuries, since two have been during the calls with National selection, on Costa Rica and El Salvador, respectively.

