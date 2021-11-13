Alcalá, president of the COM; start a new era

MEXICO CITY.

Lhe Olympic exclavadista María José Alcalá was elected as the new president of the Mexican Olympic Committee (COM), in an ordinary assembly in which transparency in the election process was her hallmark, thus becoming the first woman to head the organization .

With 87 votes out of 135 cast, Alcalá was declared the winner by the president of the COM electoral commission, Ivar Sisniega.

Pere Miró, deputy general director of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and of relations with the Olympic Movement, gave witness and record of the process as special commissioner.

Olympic medalist Daniel Aceves will accompany María José Alcalá as vice president of the COM. Photo: Quetzalli González

Olegario Vázquez Raña, honorary member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and honorary life member of the Mexican Olympic Committee (COM), was the first of the attendees to exercise his voting rights.

I congratulate María José Alcalá for her victory in the elections and the assembly members for having chosen a great woman, “said Vázquez Raña, who asked the new president to” respect the Olympic Charter very much. “

Alcalá, who in his sporting stage represented the country in four editions of the summer fair between Seoul 1988 and Sydney 2000, will be in charge of the institution between the period 2021-2024 in replacement of Carlos Padilla Becerra, who leaves office in the COM after nearly a decade of delivering good results.

They set the example. Members of the COM attended the assembly to elect their new leadership for the period 2021-2024.

I want to thank you for your trust and comment that these nine years that we shared together with Carlos Padilla were very important to me and I hope to stay on the same path during my tenure, ”said Alcalá after being declared president-elect of the COM.

It really is a special day, which excites me a lot. I am very happy to preside and as such to be the first woman to do so, this body that I love so much and with this progressive status, which allows the Mexican Olympic Committee, in my view, to be the most modern in the world ”.

Regarding the winning roster, the new president explained that “this team has representation from all parties to be able to articulate with an Olympic spirit, taking into account gender equality, the representation of athletes and the different sports disciplines.”

Olympic medalist Daniel Aceves will be the first vice president, while Jaime Cadaval will serve as second vice president in the cycle that began yesterday.

It is a democratic holiday in the Mexican Olympic movement; 65 percent in favor of the staff I’m going for Mexico. With the observation of the IOC, we gave an example, not only to Mexican sports, but also to international sports, ”Aceves commented.

Olegario Vázquez Raña, honorary member of the International Olympic Committee and honorary life member of the Mexican Olympic Committee (COM), at the time of voting.

PADILLA BECERRA LEAVES GOOD ACCOUNTS

Carlos Padilla’s management at the head of the Mexican Olympic Committee (COM) was one of challenges, achievements and work. Over nine years, the outgoing president was able to renovate facilities, as well as seek sponsorship with private initiative.

Padilla Becerra participated in the last four editions of the summer joust, being head of mission in Beijing 2008, as dispatcher in London 2012 and as head of the COM in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, accumulating a total of 17 metals for the country. In London, Mexico added eight medals, the largest harvest in history for an away edition.

Carlos Padilla left the command of the Mexican Olympic Committee after nine years of heading the body. Photo: Karina Tejada

Among its successes is the negotiation with the Hiroshima prefecture so that the athletes could prepare and adapt prior to their participation in Tokyo 2020.

Padilla Becerra made the arrangements with a group of national and foreign companies to be able to provide what is necessary to the athletes for the jousts of the Olympic cycle. In his last report presented yesterday, Padilla said that he obtained 17 million pesos in sponsorships in the last Olympic cycle.

In his final speech, the still president of the COM urged to follow the path of harmony and negotiation.

BACK HOME

The girl who began her sports life at age eight in the diving pit of the Sports Center of the Mexican Olympic Committee will now be in charge of directing the destinies of the body for the next three years.

María José Alcalá lived an unforgettable day when the majority of the plenary session of COM members chose her to become the first woman to lead the body that has 98 years of history, a responsibility that she is willing to face with gallantry for the benefit of Mexican sport .

It is a high honor. This is my house, I came here when I was eight years old, from there I gave my heart to the Olympism. There is a lot of work, gender issues, I believe that the Executive Committee, which is made up of men and women of the Olympism and of good, will always work with great transparency, with great honor, “he commented.

With us, the athletes will have certainty, we will always fight because they are well. They are the main axis of this change, this change is for the athletes and their coaches ”, explained Alcalá, who came to be sixth place in the Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, the ex-taekwondoin and Olympic medalist, Víctor Estrada, was satisfied after the relay day in the presidency of the COM.

We are experiencing something historic, it seems to me that a new stage is coming, this is done by the athletes, this whole democratic process that was lived today is for them, because they will have greater growth and better support ”.

Alcalá’s term as head of the organization is projected until the end of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games; then he could run for his first re-election.

