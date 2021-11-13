Adele’s friendship with Jennifer Lawrence is not how you imagine it

Maybe you didn’t know this, but Adele and Jennifer Lawrence are great friends!

Adele wore a brown total look to her date with Rich Paul. So you can recreate it

Adele spoke to the magazine Rolling stone about his “famous” friends and revealed that for a long time he remained very distant from other celebrities, leading a very low-profile. But now that she lives in Los Angeles this dynamic has changed a bit and in fact two of her best friends are also her neighbors, we are talking about Jennifer Lawrence and Nicole Richie.

How is Adele’s friendship with Jennifer Lawrence and Nicole Richie

Can you imagine just being part of this little group and living close to them? WOW. Surely the question will come to your mind (like everyone else): What will a meeting with them be like? but we assure you that it is nothing like you imagine it, there is nothing extravagant or very Hollywood plans: actually quite the opposite. Adele said Jennifer Lawrence and Nicole showed her a sincere friendship where she can walk away from her job and just be one of the group.

“They humanized me, because I had avoided talking to any famous person, because I was like, ‘Well, I’m not famous.’ I’m very British at that, “Adele explained. “We never talk about work, which was amazing, because most of the time when I catch up with someone, they want to know everything about my work, and I say, I don’t want to talk about it. Can we talk about something else? I’m a wreck. “

One more reason to love Adele, she is just another girl like us trying to clear her mind from work, enjoy quality time with her friends and her new home.

In this interview, she also revealed that living in Los Angeles now has made her completely change her way of thinking about ‘dating’, which was almost ruled out of her schedule thanks to being followed by the paparazzi.

“I lasted five seconds,” he joked to the publication. “You can’t make me a fucking blind date! I say, ‘How is that going to work?’ There will be paparazzi outside and someone will call the DeuxMoi, or whatever it’s called! It’s not going to happen”.

The good thing is that both Adele, Jennifer Lawrence and Nicole know how to keep their personal lives very private so surely their friends will have good tips to share so that it is not so difficult for them to get used to LA

Next: Meghan Markle wore a red dress again (which she was not allowed before)

Explore more at: Instyle.mx