Adele enjoys dancing to Cardi B’s songs in Los Angeles

Singer Adele looked sensational at a surprise birthday party for Savannah James. The artist opted for a bronze gown for the West Hollywood party, which was thrown by Savannah’s husband, LeBron James. And in a short video shot inside the venue, Adele seemed to be having the time of her life while dancing and rapping to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit “WAP.”

She was sitting on what appeared to be a pole dance stage with a dancer, dressed in a sequined dress and feather details, behind her. Adele threw her hands to the rhythm of the music, moving her hair naturally, undoubtedly enjoying the moment. A better view of her stunning dress could be seen off the scene as she made her way to a vehicle, dangling from her gold-heeled sandals.

As they left the effusive party, Adelese covered her face with a small metallic envelope but the TMZ photographers still captured the moment. Her boyfriend Rich Paul was also seen behind her, wearing a slightly open black shirt and a diamond necklace. Very luxurious to highlight your look.

LeBron James is a good friend of Adele

To the surprise of many fans, after her incredible physical change, the star Adele has been spending some time with LeBron and Savannah in recent months, thanks to her romance with Rich. Remember that Paul is, nothing more and nothing less, the athlete’s manager. And they have even gone on group dates to enjoy their friendship and good dinners.

Adele and Rich sparked rumors after she was spotted in the NBA Game 5 Finals, between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns. This tape was in Arizona on July 17. Since then they have been inseparable and, the truth is that they have been seen quite happy together. Many hope that this time the singer has reasons for love songs and not heartbreak.