Add it up and go on: Tesla already has more than 30,000 Superchargers around the planet – News – Hybrids and Electric

While the rest of the manufacturers and suppliers are planning – and increasing – their charging infrastructures, Tesla is doing the same with its own network of Superchargers, of which it has just announced a new milestone. The American manufacturer has announced that its network of Superchargers already has more than 30,000 fast chargers all over the world.

This has been announced on their social networks with the following message: “30,000 Superchargers in the world and counting.” Adding up literally, in fact, as Tesla is accelerating the rollout of its fast-charging infrastructure. Less than a month ago he announced that he plans to triple the size of its Supercharger network in the next two years, which could reach 90,000 Superchargers worldwide by the end of 2023.

In the past six months, the company Elon Musk runs has installed 5,000 new Superchargers. A remarkable growth rate that is motivated by the opening of its chargers to the rest of the electric car manufacturers. Tesla has already started giving access to cars from other brands in 10 Superchargers in the Netherlands, in a pilot project that will serve as a test bed for the opening of the entire network in the coming months.

The trigger to open the network to other users (so far in Superchargers they can only recharge Tesla cars) has been the aid and subsidy program for electric vehicle infrastructure in various countries. In the United States alone, $ 7.5 billion will be earmarked for this program, which, as in other European countries, establishes as a requirement to access public funds that charging stations are open to electric vehicles of all manufacturers.

By opening up its network to other brands, Tesla will increase the turnout of its fast chargers, something that Tesla car customers may not have been used to. However, it will also allow you to raise more funds so that you can continue to expand your network more quickly.

Currently the 30,000 Superchargers are deployed in more than 3,100 different locations around the world. In Spain there are currently 39 Supercharger stations with more than more than 260 fast chargers in total and there are another 10 stations planned that will open soon in Bilbao, Cambrils (Tarragona), Huesca, Madrid Norte, Oviedo, Palma de Mallorca, Pamplona, ​​Santiago de Compostela, Valencia and Verín (Orense).

In addition to the Superchargers network, Tesla also has another network called ‘Loading at Destination’, which currently has more than 400 chargers located in hotels, restaurants, shopping centers or golf courses. The Destination Charging network uses slow chargers of up to 22 kW of power and is designed to recharge the car during the stay in that place.