Adam Sandler is Batman in this amazing fanart

Batman is one of the most popular superheroes, there is no person who does not know the millionaire Bruce wayne. Some people know Batman thanks to his enemy, the ‘Joker’. Batman is one of the heroes Most popular in the movies, his somewhat dark countenance and his eagerness to eliminate Wason are the highlights of this character. In the cinema, actors like Ben affleck, Michael Keaton and even Robert Pattinson They’ve taken on the role of Batman, but a fanart adds one more actor.

@Samukarts has returned to do his thing with his art, the designer is already known by our followers for a long time, Samu has shared hundreds of his creations more about outgoing, from the Chavo del 8 neighborhood as characters of Dragon ball, even a young Leonardo DiCaprio as Trunks from the future. Samu, knows how to move the masses and this time he introduces us to Batman, but with a twist.

Many of you know the actor Adam Sandler, is well known for his many comedy films from Hollywood, Adam is also one of the most beloved actors in the film industry, which is why @Samukarts had the great idea to put Adam in the role of Batman in this great fanart.

Shared on his personal Instagram account, the designer shows us a very peculiar aspect of Batman because Adam Sandler is inside the tight black suit, we really do not know whether to laugh or admire him, he is beautiful. Fans of this actor have started commenting on Samu’s post with hilarious messages of support.

Although Adam Sandler has not placed his reaction in the comments of this great artist, we hope that very soon we can see an “it makes me angry” from him. Anyway, what do you think about this great fanart, do you think Adam could be the next actor to bring Batman to the big screen. Do not forget to leave your comments.