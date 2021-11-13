Abigail Furness: OnlyFans model was harassed by a follower – People – Culture

An obsessed fan and a horrible experience was what he lived Abigail furness, a young woman, 21, who creates content on the OnlyFans platform.

The man, 17 years older than her, decided to spy on her and follow her like a shadow. She began to fear going outside and doing her usual activities. In short, the appearance of this stalker upset his daily life.

OnlyFans is an exclusive content platform. Although its purpose is for people to post images or videos that they do not have on other pages or networks, in many cases it is used to upload erotic content, although that is not its essential purpose.

Now, one of the users who supported Furness, a native of United Kingdom, was the one who gave him a horrible experience.

In an interview with the British newspaper ‘The Sun’, the young woman mentioned that for a long time she lived in constant fear that the stalker was looking at her.

A stranger at home

It all started when the young woman was 20 years old and she went to celebrate at her parents’ house. He invited many friends.

A man who did not know arrived at the celebration, however, he did not pay much attention thinking that it was someone he had not seen for a long time.

What’s more, he accepted a champagne and a card (it was his gift for the birthday girl), gave him a hug and agreed to take a picture with him.

When the creator opened the card, she saw that it was signed by ‘JP Master’ and

he immediately knew that it was one of his followers.

From that moment everything went downhill: Furness could not explain how that surfer he had found her in person. Worse still, how he had gotten his parents’ address.

“In a panic, I quickly texted him and told him not to contact me again.”Abigail recalled.

As he told ‘The Sun’, the mysterious follower, called Jamie spears, he apologized and promised that he would never do something like that again.

‘I was terrified’, the chase of an obsessed follower

Days after the awkward event, Spears started a persecution that crossed all limits. He even came to dress up to stalk the model.

I was petrified and I felt sick

The first time Abigail noticed it was when she was with a friend in a store. The young woman ran and slipped away so that the stalker would lose his trail.

Still, the man found her, said some things to her, and made such a fuss that the local cashier kicked him out of the store.

“I was petrified and I felt sick”Abigail recounted.

Fortunately, a group of people took notice of the situation and chased Spears away.

According to Abigail’s story, Spears was chasing her like a shadow.

Furness went on vacation to Ibiza, Spain, wanting to clear his mind of what was happening.

In that place the young woman worked as a dancer and ‘fire eater’ for three months. But stalker he got there and told him that he was also on the island.

As he told ‘The Sun’, he began to feel very afraid. In fact, her friends calmed her down because the model felt that things were starting to get out of control.

“I was terrified… In the end, my friends calmed me down and convinced me to go out for a drink to distract myself”The dancer recalled.

As Abigail tried to distract herself, she recognized Jamie’s face, who was staring at her through the bar window.

The young woman fled the scene, but the man followed her.

“After sneaking out the back to go home, he followed me to my vacation home”, He indicated.

In a terrifying rush, Spears made it to the house where she was staying with her friends. They were the ones who confronted him and asked him to stop.

Fortunately, the stalker had no choice but to return to his country.

Things just kept getting worse and even scarier.

In September 2020, he returned to the UK. He wanted to continue his university studies. But there Spears was waiting for her, who began to send her messages through social networks.

Abigail blocked him from Facebook, Instagram, and OnlyFans.

The latent afraid The feeling of leaving the house was becoming more and more unbearable.

Jamie constantly harassed Abigail with messages.

Jamie pleaded guilty

In February of this year, Spears was discovered on the roof of Abigail’s house. Without hesitation, the young woman called the Police and testified against the man.

In spite of everything, two weeks later he noticed that the subject I was chasing her againz.

“I thought I would stop him, but two weeks later I saw him on the street, hiding behind the cars and following me”, He specified.

She called the authorities again.

A follower’s obsession led her to fear for her life.

According to ‘The Sun’, “Spears appeared at Lewes Crown Court in April 2021, where she pleaded guilty of violating the Protection Against Stalking Order”. However, he ignored the law and continued his obsessive espionage.

Given this, the justice jailed him for 14 months.

“Now that Jamie is finally behind bars, I feel safe”He said in Abigail in the interview.

“I am working to move on with my life and I hope I never see him again.”, He concluded.

