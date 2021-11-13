Aaron Sorkin defends Nicole Kidman’s casting in ‘Being the Ricardos’

Aaron Sorkin has championed the casting of Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in his upcoming biopic Being The Ricardos.

Lucille and Desi’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, has praised Kidman’s performance, and has even recorded a special message on Instagram after watching the full movie.

“It’s fucking amazing,” Lucie said. “That kind [Sorkin] made a great movie.

However, the casting has also received negative reactions, as fans of Ball have taken to social media to express their frustration that Kidman’s look does not fit the role.

“The fact is, when Nicole, like Lucille Ball, plays Lucy Ricardo, I think she does an amazing job imitating Lucy,” Sorkin told The Hollywood Reporter.

She added: “Finding an actress who looked like Lucille Ball was not important to me, especially because I was excited about the idea that Lucille Ball did not look like Lucille Ball, and that every time we saw Lucille Ball not like Lucy Ricardo, let his hair down both literally and metaphorically.

“Let her be what she is not allowed to be on television in 1952 on CBS. Let her be a woman. Make her sexy. She was not allowed to be sexy on television.”

The film also stars JK Simmons as William Frawley, who played landlord Fred Mertz in I Love Lucy, and Nina Arianda as Vivian Vance, aka Lucy’s best friend Ethel Mertz, alongside Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, Clark Gregg. , Linda Lavin and Jake Lacy.

Being The Ricardos opens in theaters on December 10, and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting December 21.