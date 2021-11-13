https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211111/un-simple-metodo-para-reducir-la-presion-arterial-1118126826.html
A simple method to lower blood pressure
A simple method to lower blood pressure
Seasoning your food generously with herbs and spices isn’t just a great way to make them tastier. New research found that … 11.11.2021, Sputnik World
2021-11-11T15: 43 + 0000
2021-11-11T15: 43 + 0000
2021-11-11T15: 43 + 0000
Lifestyle
💗 health
herbs
spices
healthy food
blood pressure
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0b/1118126073_0:100:961:640_1920x0_80_0_0_faf31ab0e4b14d9b02a603308434b2b3.jpg
In a controlled eating study, researchers found that seasoning food with 6.5 grams, or about 1.3 teaspoons, of herbs and spices per day was associated with lower blood pressure after four weeks. Penny Kris -Etherton, a professor of nutritional sciences at Evan Pugh University, and Kristina Petersen, an assistant professor of nutritional sciences at Texas Tech University and a co-principal investigator on the study at Penn State, said the findings offer people a simple way to help improve your heart health. “And if you go a step further and add these condiments to foods that are really good for you, like fruits and vegetables, you can potentially reap even more health benefits from consuming those additional products, “he added. One way people can improve their blood pressure is by limiting their sodium intake, usually by adding less salt to their meals. . Petersen said that while people have long been encouraged to season their food with herbs and spices instead of salt to enhance flavor without added sodium, less was known about whether herbs and spices have their own health benefits. The researchers found that after consuming the diet that included a high dose of herbs and spices, the participants had lower systolic blood pressure than after eating the medium dose. The participants also had lower diastolic blood pressure after the high-dose herb and spice diet than after the low-dose diet.
https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211106/los-5-alimentos-para-una-buena-circulacion-sanguinea-1117952146.html
2021
News
es_ES
https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0b/1118126073_36:0:889:640_1920x0_80_0_0_f54f442eade398d326497a80d2cbd5c3.jpg
💗 health, herbs, spices, healthy food, blood pressure
Seasoning your food generously with herbs and spices isn’t just a great way to make them tastier. New research found that this may also have benefits for your heart health.
Penny Kris-Etherton, a professor of nutritional sciences at Evan Pugh University, and Kristina Petersen, an assistant professor of nutritional sciences at Texas Tech University and a co-principal investigator on the study at Penn State, said the findings offer people a simple way to help improve your heart health.
“Adding herbs and spices to your food is a great way to add flavor without adding extra sodium, sugar or saturated fat,” Kris-Etherton said.
“And if you go a step further and add these seasonings to foods that are really good for you, like fruits and vegetables, you can potentially get even more health benefits from consuming those extra products,” he added.
The researchers found that after consuming the diet that included a high dose of herbs and spices, the participants had lower systolic blood pressure than after eating the medium dose. The participants also had lower diastolic blood pressure after the high-dose herb and spice diet than after the low-dose diet.
November 6, 14:25 GMT
.