A group of ‘hackers’ use Internet Explorer to attack users, despite the fact that the browser is already with one foot in the grave

Attacking browsers such as Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge is much more difficult, as they use an automatic update mechanism that quickly protects users from known vulnerabilities.

Although the ‘death’ date of Internet Explorer (IE) is fast approaching, the Magniber data hijacking gang has begun using two vulnerabilities in Microsoft’s browser to launch attacks on users, Bleeping Computer reported Thursday.

At first, Magniber only focused on users of South Korea, but then the group has expanded its operations to Internet users from China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, etc.

Internet Explorer vulnerabilities used in the latest series of Magniber cyber attacks are tracked as CVE-2021-26411 and CVE-2021-40444.

The first consists of a memory fracture which occurs when browsing a specially created website, while the second vulnerability allows remote code execution in the Internet Explorer rendering engine when a malicious document is opened.

The choice by hackers of a browser that will soon cease to function is explained by several reasons. First, it is much more difficult to attack browsers like Google Chrome and Microsoft Edgeas they use an automatic update mechanism that quickly protects users from known vulnerabilities. Also, according to StatCounter statistics, 1.15% of the total number of page views in the world continues to come from IE, so not as unpopular as you think.

Last May, Microsoft announced that next year it will withdraw Internet Explorer from its operating systems, thus ending an era of more than 25 years, in which it became one of the most popular and used web browsers.