8 unforgivable script holes from Marvel’s Eternals

MADRID, 13 Nov. (CulturaOcio) –

Eternals, the new Marvel Studios movie Directed by Chloe Zhao is now in theaters. Being the second longest tape of the study, with 2 hours and 37 minutes long, the film has allowed fans to witness the presentation of a dozen of powerful new characters and spectacular and powerful action scenes … but also numerous script holes.

The project that most sought to innovate with respect to the style created by the company has also been one of the most flaws and inaccuracies in its development. From plots that lead nowhere up to numerous and convenient coincidences, that turn the film into the nightmare of any screenwriter.

For this reason, at CulturaOcio, we have compiled the eight main script errors present in the last film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

((ATTENTION: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

1. THE ROLE OF ARISHEM

At the end of the film, the Celestial being known as Arishem uses his powers to extract several of the Eternals from planet Earth and hold them accountable for having truncated the birth of Tiamut and with it his grandiose plans that have been carried out to the letter for hundreds of centuries. According to the Celesial, examine the memory of the Eternals to discover if humans really deserve to survive.

This posits that the cosmic god is not only omnipresent and able to see everything that happens in the Universe, but also you can intervene whenever you want. Thus, the Celestial could have captured the protagonists and easily stopped them before they thwarted the birth of Tiamut … although that would be inconvenient for the development of the plot.

2. WHAT DOES KRO PAINT?

During the promotion of the film it was hinted in the trailers that the character played by Bill Skarsgard, Kro, would be the main villain. With the release of the film, viewers have discovered that, not only is this not the case, but that the The character’s goals and motivations are not fully explained either.

While Kro is responsible for the deaths of several Eternals and claims to hate the protagonists for being a more refined version of the Deviants, viewers fail to understand exactly what their plan is. It is true that at the end of the tape it has an epic showdown with Thena (Angelina Jolie), however its plot within the film seems to lead nowhere, to such an extent that, if its presence were removed from the film, the film would be almost completely understandable.

3. THE INCOMPRESSIBLE MAHD W’YRY

The film tells that Thena has a kind of mental illness known as Mahd W’yry caused by the multiple ‘resets’ that it has suffered after fulfilling different missions for the Celestials. While this serves as a trigger for several action scenes, as the movie progresses and becomes more convenient for the plot, the character stops having his attacks. Something that allows the character of Jolie to stand up to Kro, but that does not have any kind of justification.

4. STRANGE CORPSE

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E2KCIUZXsAIcq8E.jpg:large

When the Eternals find the corpse of Ajak (Salma Hayek) at home, the body is whole. Something that makes sense when it is later discovered that Ikaris killed her., but that does not have any logic if he wants to make the Deviants pass as those responsible for his death. When Eternal is found it should have some kind of bite or claw sign, some trace of the fight with monstrous creatures that attack fiercely, yet she is whole and no one seems to miss her.

In the same way, The elaboration of Ikaris’s plan does not seem to make much sense either, since it is quite cumbersome to take her to a ravine in the snow, when it would have been much easier to kill her at home and save having to later transport the body and pretend a staging.

5. LONG MARRIAGE

In the movie, Sersi and Ikaris confess their love in 400 BC. Nevertheless, their wedding scene does not take place until 400 AD. This implies that the two Eternals were dating before taking the next step for 800 years. There are those who are afraid of commitment and surely almost a millennium is nothing for them, but in terms of the script it is a bit ridiculous.

6. THE THOR

Kingo points out during the meal at Gilgamesh and Thena’s house that he has known Thor since he was little and even having fought alongside his father, Odin. However, the God of Thunder has never referred to him in his movies. Something tremendously strange considering everything the Avengers and the Universe have been through. At no time did it occur to Chris Hemsworth’s character to contact them so that such powerful beings can help them in their confrontation against Thanos? Hard to believe.

7. PHASTOS OR STARK

During the film, Phastos appears in Hiroshima blaming himself for helping humans create the atomic bomb. However, in Iron Man, Tony Stark pointed out that his father had been one of the inventors of nuclear weapons within the Manhattan Project. Does that mean that he collaborated with the Eternal or is it just another incongruity?

8. ANACHRONISMS

Although the film does not pretend to be a historical film, it raises elements in its reflection of the past that imply a complete disinterest when it comes to doing something with a minimum of rigor. One element that has been tremendously criticized is the fact that each of the Eternals has a characteristic accent of a country on his arrival on Earth, when those leave in speech are fruit of hundreds of years of language evolution.

It is also tremendously striking that, when they attend the conquest of Tenochtitlan, Druig qualifies the event as a “genocide”, although that term was not coined by the jurist Raphael Lemkin until 1944, more than four centuries later.