4 recommended movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Filmin and Movistar +

We are already in November, and the cold begins to appear, so nothing wants more than to stay at home this weekend from November 13 to 14 and put on a good film on one of the content platforms that we can see from the sofa with a blanket. Because not everything is going to be series and binges.

Like every week, from SERIES & MÁS we choose you four titles to avoid having to be diving between search engines. Four works that you can see in Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Filmin, Movistar + and Flixolé and they offer a bit of everything: a premiere, a Spanish, a classic and a more unknown jewel. Do not miss them.

The premiere you can’t miss: ‘Claroscuro’ (Netflix)

Poster for ‘Claroscuro’, the film about racism directed by Rebecca Hall.



What is it about

Clare, a mulatto woman married to a white racist, pretends to be white even to her husband to benefit from the social and economic status that was denied to blacks at that time.

Why you should see it

The debut of actress Rebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona) in the direction has been conquering everyone since passing through various festivals and has just been nominated for five Gotham Awards, one of the first to open the awards season in the US. An original and surprising debut that reveals Rebecca Hall as a director to watch and that achieves two immense performances of its two leads, Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga.

A jewel to claim: ‘Carol’ (Amazon)

Frame from the film ‘Carol’ (2015) by Todd Haynes.

Filmaffinity

What is it about

Carol focuses on the relationship of two very different women in 1950s New York. A 20-year-old Teresa (Mara) works in a store and dreams of a fuller life when she meets Carol (Blanchett), a seductive woman trapped in a wealthy but loveless marriage.

Why you should see it

Todd Haynes is one of the great directors we have today. One of his best films is this melodrama that adapts a novel by Patricia Highsmith and that tells the love story of two women in the 50’s. Drinking from the cinema of his admired Douglas Sirk, Haynes composes a beautiful, sensitive and moving love story which is also revolutionary in its commitment to the triumph of love between two people of the same sex at a time when their love was forbidden and fiction always focuses on the tragic and dramatic of these relationships.

An essential classic: ‘West Side Story’ (Filmin)

What is it about

On the West Side of New York, a marginal neighborhood, two street gangs vie for hegemony: the “sharks” are Puerto Ricans, and the “jets” are of European descent. The head of the former is Bernardo, who lives with his sister María, who has just arrived in New York. One night, at a dance, the two groups coincide and a violent fight breaks out.

Why you should see it

Now that the premiere of the new version directed by Steven Spielberg is approaching, it is a good occasion to recover the original, the masterpiece directed by Robert Wise that won 10 Oscars, including Best Picture. A musical version of Romeo and Juliet in a perfect film full of unforgettable hymns and scenes that remain etched in the retina. See how Spielberg matches it.

A cultured Spanish woman: ‘One, two, three, to the English hideout’ (Movistar + and Flixolé)

‘One, two, three … to the English hideout’.



What is it about

A group of young musicians will do their best to boycott a song that they do not like at all, and that will represent Spain in a famous music festival. An unusual film by the singular Zulueta in which, after Massiel’s success at the Eurovision Song Contest, this type of contest is parodied with a delirious story shot without a script and with the performance of several leading groups of the time.

Why you should see it

Iván Zulueta is one of the great cult directors of Spanish cinema despite his short career. Will certainly always be remembered for Rapture, but he also made this unusual musical about a band that tries to attack the Eurovision Song Contest. An unpredictable, free film, full of irony and musical numbers with the bands of the moment. A jewel that must be valued.

