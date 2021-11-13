4 films that failed at the box office and are now cult

The cinema is plagued with cases in which there are films that did not do as well as expected but that over time became great works of art. In this context, they should be divided into two groups. On the one hand, those that became popular and acclaimed by the public, such as The Shawshank Redemption (which only raised $ 16 million on a budget of 25 million), today considered one of the best adaptations of Stephen King and among the best films in the history of cinema. On the other, those that became cult pieces for movie lovers, such as the following 4.

Donnie darko

Starring Jake gyllenhaal the film was released 20 years ago and did not receive the best reviews at the time. Its complicated plot became a hindrance and it barely grossed $ 7.5 million. However, with the passage of time it managed to establish itself as a work of worship, thanks to the love story crossed through time travel, chaos, loops and temporal paradoxes. In fact, a director’s cut was released as well as a book on the theories of Grandma death, one of the characters in the film that helps explain how some elements of the film work.

Blade runner

Blade runner is a cyberpunk masterpiece that had to wait a long time to be accepted. Today has a sequel directed by Dennis Villeneuve and starring Ryan gosling. He was a journalist from Los Angeles Times with an article on the history of the shooting and the film, along with screenings in film schools, such as the one in Stanford University, the ones that did that in Warner Bros. Pictures They will realize the value of this project, they will take a new cut and, over time, they will place it among the most important projects in the history of cinema.

The fight Club

Based on the work of Chuck palahniuk, this production could not be supported even by the stardom of two such sought-after figures as Brad Pitt and Edward Norton. The production raised just over half of the money invested to make it and was not even promoted by the studio, 20th Century Fox, to position themselves in the race to Oscar. Today, his anti-system messages are cited as a mantra by many young people who want to escape capitalism.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the world

Edgar wright a new movie is about to be released, Last Night in Soho, and his career has titles that are undoubtedly worth seeing. But when he tried to position himself in the international market, after his Cornetto trilogy, he wanted to do so by adapting a graphic novel called Scott Pilgrim vs. the world. The film went completely unnoticed, but over time, word of mouth aroused the passion of many and made its protagonists icons, Scott pilgrim and Ramona Flowers.

