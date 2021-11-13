31 reasons we like Ryan Gosling

Canadian Ryan Gosling is one of Hollywood’s superstars, twice nominated for an Oscar for best actor (for ‘Half Nelson’, 2006 and ‘La La Land’, 2016) and who has played great roles in other films such as’ El Noa’s diary ‘,’ Blue Valentine ‘or’ Blade Runner 2049 ‘. He was born on November 12, 1980 in Ontario into a working Mormon family. He acknowledges that, in choosing an acting career, his passion for Sylvester Stallone and, specifically, the movie ‘Cornered’ was very influential.

His first opportunity came at age 13, when he debuted in ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’, accompanied by Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera. When the show was canceled, it was dedicated to teen series like ‘Breaker High’ or ‘Young Hercules’. He made his film debut with a supporting role in “Titans: They Made History,” with Denzel Washington, although his first acclaimed role was in the drama “The Believer,” which won the jury award at Sundance.

However, the title that raised him to stardom was the romantic film ‘Noa’s Diary’ (2004), which he played with Rachel MacAdams. And two years later, he was endorsed by the Academy by being nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for his role as drug addict professor Dan Dunne in “Half Nelson.” In 2007, he got his first Golden Globe nomination with the film ‘Lars and a real girl’; the second would come three years later, with the romantic drama ‘Blue Valentine’, with Michele Williams.

Gosling was revealed as a very versatile artist, who defended himself correctly in romantic comedies, ‘thrillers’, political films … He triumphed in films such as ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’ (2011), where he plays a seducer who tries to help a recently divorced man (Steve Carell); the action thriller ‘Drive’ (2011) or the crime drama ‘Crossroads’, together with his future wife, Eva Mendes. He has also made his directorial debut on ‘Lost River’, a fantasy drama about a single mother. In 2016 came the brutal success of ‘La La Land’, which garnered six Oscars, a prize for which Gosling was nominated.

Gosling has also been committed to various social causes, such as AIDS research, the end of poverty or respect for animals. One of his hobbies is making furniture, he loves carpentry, a skill that he learned precisely in ‘Noa’s diary’. He has a group and his specialty is jazz, where he has excelled as a vocalist and singer. Today he turns 40 and we could continue talking about his long professional career as an actor or as a director but, let’s face it, we have other slightly more trivial reasons to adore him.