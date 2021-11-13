31 reasons we like Ryan Gosling

Canadian Ryan Gosling is one of Hollywood’s superstars, twice nominated for an Oscar for best actor (for ‘Half Nelson’, 2006 and ‘La La Land’, 2016) and who has played great roles in other films such as’ El Noa’s diary ‘,’ Blue Valentine ‘or’ Blade Runner 2049 ‘. He was born on November 12, 1980 in Ontario into a working Mormon family. He acknowledges that, in choosing an acting career, his passion for Sylvester Stallone and, specifically, the movie ‘Cornered’ was very influential.
His first opportunity came at age 13, when he debuted in ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’, accompanied by Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera. When the show was canceled, it was dedicated to teen series like ‘Breaker High’ or ‘Young Hercules’. He made his film debut with a supporting role in “Titans: They Made History,” with Denzel Washington, although his first acclaimed role was in the drama “The Believer,” which won the jury award at Sundance.
However, the title that raised him to stardom was the romantic film ‘Noa’s Diary’ (2004), which he played with Rachel MacAdams. And two years later, he was endorsed by the Academy by being nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for his role as drug addict professor Dan Dunne in “Half Nelson.” In 2007, he got his first Golden Globe nomination with the film ‘Lars and a real girl’; the second would come three years later, with the romantic drama ‘Blue Valentine’, with Michele Williams.
Gosling was revealed as a very versatile artist, who defended himself correctly in romantic comedies, ‘thrillers’, political films … He triumphed in films such as ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’ (2011), where he plays a seducer who tries to help a recently divorced man (Steve Carell); the action thriller ‘Drive’ (2011) or the crime drama ‘Crossroads’, together with his future wife, Eva Mendes. He has also made his directorial debut on ‘Lost River’, a fantasy drama about a single mother. In 2016 came the brutal success of ‘La La Land’, which garnered six Oscars, a prize for which Gosling was nominated.
Gosling has also been committed to various social causes, such as AIDS research, the end of poverty or respect for animals. One of his hobbies is making furniture, he loves carpentry, a skill that he learned precisely in ‘Noa’s diary’. He has a group and his specialty is jazz, where he has excelled as a vocalist and singer. Today he turns 40 and we could continue talking about his long professional career as an actor or as a director but, let’s face it, we have other slightly more trivial reasons to adore him.
Because not everyone is encouraged to play Ken
It takes a lot of humor to bring to life the ‘human Ken’, that is, the boyfriend of the popular Mattel doll. He will share the bill with Margot Robbie in this film of which only the main characters are known and which will be directed by Greta Gerwig (‘Lady Bird’, ‘Little Women’).
Because even that jacket looks good on him
For or against the pajama-style jacket that the actor wore at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival? You may like it or not, but it fits him like a glove, just like the ‘dandy’ shoes.
Because it is natural
Does the bow tie bother you? Well, you put it on (if you can) and you make a terrible face of not supporting so much protocol. That happened to Gosling at the premiere of ‘Drive’ in Cannes (2011).
Because it’s half of one of the chicest couples in Hollywood
He has been with the actress Eva Mendes for years, with whom he has two daughters, Esmeralda Amanda, who was born in 2014 and Amanda Lee, born in 2016. They met on the set of ‘Crossroads’ and married in early 2016.
Because we have been with him a lifetime
Gosling became known as one of the ‘Mickey Mouse Club’ host boys, back in the mid-90s. In this photo, sitting next to him on the floor, we can see Britney Spears; standing, in a sleeveless dress, Christina Aguilera and on the far right, Justin Timberlake. Blessed adolescence.
Because he has a music group
It’s called Dead man’s bones, and it’s made up of Zach Shields, the drummer, and Gosling, who sings and plays the piano. They have released an album and their style is towards folk-rock with a dark point.
Because it is favored until shaved
It seems that Gosling all the ‘beauty looks’ favor him. It has rained since this image, but we can say that it is also great with the cut to 1.
Because he leaves his best jacket for a solidarity cause
In this case, the actor left this signed, two-tone padded jacket for an auction by the SAG Foundation in favor of his literacy and emergency aid projects.
Because he has a discreet tattoo
On his left forearm, very close to the elbow, the Canadian sports a monster’s hand dropping a bloody heart. Now for the fun: he admits that he looks like a cactus because he made it himself with a tattoo kit.
Because he does whatever it takes for his dog
His name is George and we have seen him on the street, at the airport and in the arms of his master. Gosling is a great lover of animals and has several times been involved in initiatives for their defense.
Because he drinks beer
Yes, he is a normal boy, not the typical exquisite who spends all day taking care of himself with the bottle of water. So if you want to have a beer with him, you won’t feel guilty!
Because it has a peculiar style
He puts on a maroon cardigan, jeans, an indecipherable print ethnic T-shirt, an XXL pendant and goes to buy food and is still ‘The King’.
Because he takes his family to the red carpet
In addition to stepping on it with the handsome and famous on duty, Gosling does not hesitate to take his family with him. With his mother Donna we have already seen him in several saraos, but in this installment of the Oscars in 2007 he also took his sister Mandi.
Because he is attractive with glasses
Everything suits this man; even these black plastic glasses that he wore at a 2011 charity party at the Cannes Film Festival.
Because it is supportive
And not only with animals. He has shown his face in the Darfur famine, in galas to raise funds against AIDS and even in informal conversations about how to improve his host country (USA). A few years ago we saw him ‘eat the cereals’ in tribute to all the memes that the late Ryan McHenry dedicated to him.
Because he dated Sandra Bullock
Yes, he was a kid when he did it and he didn’t care. They met on the set of “Murder 1-2-3” and lasted just over a year. Apparently, it all ended when actor Hugh Grant laughed at the age difference between them.
Because he doesn’t mind doing anything on stage
Like making out with Rachel McAdams, when they received Kiss of the Year at the MTV Movie Awards for their cuddles in “Noa’s Diary.” It was the year 2005.
Because it follows fashion trends
That shearling-lined coat kills us with these heats, but Gosling knows the latest in men’s accessories are maxi bags.
Because he does not mind carrying the house on his back
Gosling does not lose his rings if he has to transport large boxes on a move, and he even goes to great lengths to do it as easily as possible.
Because he doesn’t take himself seriously
You are on a red carpet, you are with George Clooney himself and … what can you think of doing to spice things up? Paint the photocall poster and draw a mustache for your friend. Brilliant.
Because it supports the fans
He takes pictures with them, greets them, takes ‘selfies’, signs autographs … And with all the patience in the world. Charming.
Because I was already cute when I was young
There is no doubt that he has improved, but in this image from Sundance 2001 he was already pointing out ways: the look, the smile …
Because he has good friends
Gosling is one of the actors with the best contacts in the ‘star system’. We have seen him with Sean Penn, with Marley Shelton, with Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick and with the Smith-Pinkett family, among other celebrities.
Because he is able to put on ‘that’ shirt
Face it: you wouldn’t give it away to your ex or your enemy. But Ryan Gosling puts it on, pairs it with gray dress pants, and even has his grace.
Because she has no qualms about kissing a man
It was after Nicolas Winding Refn received the Palme d’Or at Cannes for Best Director for “Drive” (2011). Olé!
Cause only he would wear those shoes
Classic men’s shoes with a heel a little higher than usual, and white details in geometric shapes. He wore them at the Canadian premiere of ‘The Ides of March’.
Because it’s like a child …
Ryan Gosling isn’t shy about signing up for any blitz, like jumping into a giant tire to slide on snow at a movie launch party (‘Blue Valentine’ in this case).
… and because he gets along with children
He doesn’t mind making faces, picking them up, playing with them … so he will be (we assume) an excellent father to Esmeralda Amada. Here we see him with actress Faith Wladyka, at the Sundance presentation of ‘Blue Valentine’.
Because it also has a ‘blue steel’ look
One of the actor’s most fascinating features is his gaze and blue eyes. Do you have to explain why?
Because it is also cool tousled
He doesn’t always show up in his best clothes; sometimes he forgets to comb his comb and put on his tie, but what difference does it make!
Because hats suit him …
… And look, you don’t have a particularly good taste choosing them. He does not know how to combine them, and who would wear a wool hat to a summer event, but that face that he has favors everything.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io