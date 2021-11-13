3 out of 10 Mexicans will not buy due to economic difficulties – El Financiero

Three out of 10 Mexicans are declining to participate in the Good End, and the main cause is economic, revealed a survey conducted by the market research agency PQR Planning Quant.

“Almost a third of the people said that they will not come to make any type of purchase, the main thing is the economic effect, we come in a complex situation, with certain recovery vices, even so the households are in a complex situation”, said in an interview Iván Castro director general of the agency.

The main reason To decide not to spend on the Good End is not to have money, pFor 37 percent of those surveyed, followed by having other priority expenses with 8 percent, saving 6 percent, and that they do not like to buy another 4 percent on the Good End, among other causes.

Conversely, 60 percent of Mexicans who do contemplate participating in the discount campaign have the clothing category as their main interest, for 39 percent of those surveyed, followed by household appliances with 30 percent, footwear with 26 percent and electronic devices with 23 percent, among others.

“On how to carry out your purchases, stated that they would make all or part of their purchases online. Following this same line, distrust in online purchases, among those who would buy only in physical stores, went from 7 to 17 percent between 2020 and 2021, ″ said Castro.