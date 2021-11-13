3 new free games from the Epic Games Store announced

Epic Games already offers its users the possibility to get hold of the new free game from the Epic Games Store, or rather, a new free content. Unlike normal, where Epic offers one or more games, this week you will only have the option of getting an epic pack from Rogue Company, which will be available until November 18 at 5:00 p.m. Spanish time.

Now, the company has surprised with the announcement of 3 new free games from the Epic Games Store, breaking with the trail that had followed in recent months of offering “only” between one and two free games. The titles that will be available from November 18 at 17:00 Spanish time will be Guild of Dungeoneering, KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION and Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna).

All free games from the Epic Games Store

Guild of Dungeoneering

Guild of Dungeoneering is a turn-based dungeon and card combat game with a twist: instead of controlling the hero, you will build the dungeon around him. You can use cards from the Guild deck to place rooms, monsters, traps, and of course, loot! Meanwhile, your hero will be in charge of deciding on his own where he wants to go and what he is going to fight against.

KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION

An inverted digital / analog universe created from original illustrations and recordings to commemorate 21 years of Radiohead’s “Kid A” and “Amnesiac.” Available November 2021. Add to your wish list now.

Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)

Never Alone is an atmospheric puzzle and platform game developed in collaboration with the Alaska Native people of the Iñupiaq and inspired by a traditional tale that has been passed down among its members for generations. Guide both characters in single player mode or play co-op with a friend as you traverse the frozen tundra, leap over dangerous ice chasms, swim underground caverns, and face off against known and unknown foes.

Therefore, you know, if you want to get the three new free games from the Epic Games Store, stay tuned for next November 18 or before the deadline to acquire them on the 25th of the same month.