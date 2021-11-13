2 action movies to enjoy on the platform

It’s been ten years since Netflix It is present in Latin America and, despite the passing of time, it is still more relevant than ever. Its extensive catalog, its original content and its way of innovating with stories are some of the things that make this platform a great success. Also, of course, the fact that he renews his library every month.

In recent times, after a year of suffering the consequences of the global health crisis, Netflix settled back down and did it big. Now he not only bets on its typical content, but also puts his eye on miniseries or movies of all kinds of genres. So for this Friday, if you don’t know what to see, from Spoiler we recommend two action films worth taking advantage of.

2 action movies to enjoy on Netflix:

1. Red Alert:

It’s basically the new baby of Netflix. It was released on the platform just a few hours ago and has already reaped great successes. With almost 2 hours of duration, this film stars Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson. The actors are embodied in this film that combines action with comedy and adrenaline.

“Audacious robbery places an FBI profiler in the path of a notorious art thief and an elusive criminal”Is the synopsis with which the platform broadcast the film.

2. In Time:

It is not original to the platform, but it is available on it. This film was released in 2011 in all theaters and grossed 40 billion dollars. Starring Amanda Seyfried, Justin Timberlake and Cillian Murphy is one of the action and science fiction films most chosen by lovers of this genre.

“In a near future where no one gets old and time is the new currency, a man becomes a suspect when he inherits decades from a murder victim”Says the official synopsis.

How to join the Spoiler channel on Telegram?

If you have a Telegram account, just click on the following button.

But if you don’t have a profile on the platform yet, you can download it from the Apple Store or the Google Store, depending on your cell phone’s operating system. Once inside the application, in the search engine put “SpoilerBV” and there you can give us a subscription to keep up with all the news.