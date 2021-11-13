16 casting mistakes in movies

eleven.

“I love the movie Aliens. However, there is no denying that Jenette Goldstein is not Latinx and that she did “brownface”. I don’t understand why they didn’t write an excellent character of a very brave white woman that Jenette could play, or why they didn’t hire a suitable actress for the role of Vazquez, or why not both? I still love the movie and the female bosses that come out and I know it was a product of its time, but it still makes me uncomfortable. “