16 casting mistakes in movies

1.
“Emma Stone in the movie Aloha. I grew up without seeing actors who looked like me, and it was very offensive to me that someone who is not Hawaiian or from a Pacific island had the role of a character of that ethnic group / race. “
2.
“The one that bothers me the most is Stephen Dorff as Candy Darling in I Shot Andy Warhol. Net? Candy was a beautiful and glamorous trans woman, but they put a man in a dress and voila. I understand it was the 1990s and the standard was low, but come on! So far it is the only time he has appeared in a movie. “
3.
“This is a classic: John Wayne as Genghis Khan in The Conqueror“.
Four.
Jennifer Lawrence in her twenties playing a middle-aged single mother in Joy. “
5.
“When Jake Gyllenhaal played Dastan in The Prince of Persia from Disney. I wish they had chosen someone with Persian or Iranian lineage for this role, instead of whitewashing him. “
6.
“Do you remember Dragonball Evolution? Goku, the main character, is a bloody white boy, Justin Chatwin. “
7.
“It may not be a popular opinion, but Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer in Call Me By Your Name. Two straight actors playing a gay couple in a movie? I was fed up and I am not going to see it again for the actors they chose. Plus, they have ZERO chemistry. They don’t have to cast a cis, straight, white young actor like Timothée Chalamet in every role just because people love it. “
8.
“The entire cast (non-Arabic) of the original film by Aladdin from Disney”.
9.
“Gary Oldman staggering to his knees as a midget in Tiptoes. How did that happen?”.
10.
“Scarlett Johansson as Motoko Kusanagi in Ghost in the shell“.
eleven.
“I love the movie Aliens. However, there is no denying that Jenette Goldstein is not Latinx and that she did “brownface”. I don’t understand why they didn’t write an excellent character of a very brave white woman that Jenette could play, or why they didn’t hire a suitable actress for the role of Vazquez, or why not both? I still love the movie and the female bosses that come out and I know it was a product of its time, but it still makes me uncomfortable. “
12.
“Virtually all the roles in the movie The Last Airbender. Most of the characters were white and the overall acting was lousy. “
13.
“In the novel Jane eyre, Jane is so simple it hurts, and Rochester is middle-aged and kind. These traits are essential to your characters and the entire meaning of the story. However, in almost every film adaptation, an objectively cute Jane and an extremely handsome and rude Rochester are featured. I am tired of the Hollywood bias towards conventionally attractive actors. “
14.
“On Fate: The Winx SagaThey put a WHITE person in the role of Musa, who we all know is an Asian character. “
fifteen.
“When Jared Leto, who is cisgender, played a transsexual woman in Dallas Buyers Club“.
16.
“This is old, but in David and Bathsheba, the cast’s choice is questionable. Gregory Peck, a literally pale man, plays David, the King of Israel, and green-eyed redhead Susan Hayward plays Bathsheba. The movie is actually very good and beautiful, but none of the characters seem to have grown up in that part of the world. “
This post was translated from English.