13 must-have premieres and releases for the weekend: ‘Red Alert’, ‘Forza Horizon 5’, He-Man and more

The show is guaranteed this week, between the cars of ‘Forza Horizon 5’, the large-scale robberies of ‘Red Alert’ and the review of absolutely the entire universe of the Masters of the Universe, with chips and everything. Do not say that the weekend that awaits you is quiet, because with these 13 plans you will not have time to breathe.

‘Red alert’

The Rock, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot are The trio of superstars who come together in this new Netflix onslaught into blockbuster territory. Disguised as an action comedy with high-flying art heists, the film hit theaters last week and is now landing on the platform, in Netflix’s constant quest to scratch some ground at the majors of the cinema.

‘My Hero Academia: World Mission of Heroes’

The most successful anime superhero franchise returns to theaters with a new feature film that preserves all the constants of the series– Eccentric characters, goofy humor, raucous designs, and extreme action. The perfect antidote to Marvel solemnity and a good upbeat reason to soak up capes and masks with a hint of wackiness.

‘Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’

It is not the best of the series, but it is, indisputably, the first. The one the spell started with. AND hit theaters twenty years ago, revolutionizing the genre of youth fantasy. Warner celebrates this by releasing the film in theaters, ideal for re-enlisting a whole new generation of Hogwarts devotees in the franchise.

‘Till Death. Until death do us part’

If you like the most ironic horror films, you have an essential appointment with this story of tension and horror in which a woman (Megan Fox, finally back), after a romantic evening at a vacation home, wakes up handcuffed to her late husband. He will have to fight against some hit men in a sardonic and rambunctious version of ‘Gerald’s Game’

‘Dopesick – Story of an addiction’

The opioid crisis in the United States serves as a background for This series with a flashy cast headed by Michael Keaton and Rosario Dawson. A crisis that unleashed a veritable wave of addiction to painkillers and that made ordinary people rebel against the power of pharmaceutical companies. Disney + premieres the first two episodes today.

‘Forza Motorsport 5’

The landscapes of Mexico and its incredible variety of climates and scenarios are lbased on this return through the front door of the classic arcade racing. More colorful than ever, and exhibiting astonishing technical muscle, this new installment in the franchise brings back a fast and frenetic style of play, perfect for fast-paced games … and for massive and feverish multiplayer.

For sale on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S

‘Football Manager 2022’

The legendary soccer management game returns exclusively for PC and Microsoft consoles, where as always you will have to manage the resources at your fingertips to take your team to the top. For yet another year, its strong point is its spectacular database, which allows the simulation to be not only recognizable, but also very realistic.

For sale on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S

‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition’

We already know the original trilogy of sandboxes Rockstar criminals by heart, and although they are perfect, there is always room for improvement thanks to new technologies. ‘GTA III’, ‘GTA: Vice City’ and ‘GTA: San Andreas’ arrive updated for the new generation, with new lighting, retouching the sets, high resolution textures, greater draw distance and redesigned controls in the style of GTA V.

Available for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X / S, Switch iOS and Android

‘The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition’

And another classic that returns. This anniversary edition comes at a special price for those who have the ‘Special Edition’ of ‘Skyrim’. And it includes, in addition to that same edition, all the creations of the Bethesda Creation Club, official platform where fans and developers have been contributing new content, a total of more than 500 payment that are now available to those who purchase this new version of the game.

Available for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X / S

‘Red teeth’ (Jesús Cañadas)





One of our most prominent noir and horror novel authors returns with the macabre story of the disappearance of a Berlin teenager who It has only left a trace of a pool of blood on which floats a torn tooth. A rookie cop and a brutal, racist inspector will handle the increasingly gruesome case, with hundreds of potential victims.

‘After the flood (Things from the flood)’ (Simon Stålenhag)





The sequel to the acclaimed ‘Historias del Bucle (Tales from the Loop)’, which became a notable series on Amazon Prime Video, finally reaches the Spanish market. In it we are told what happens in this alternative Sweden of the nineties that Simon Stålenhag conceived when it closes The Loop and the field are flooded, with water coming from the abandoned underground facility. Soon the stories begin about what the liquid brings with it.

After the flood. Things from the flood (Non-Fiction)

‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Guide of characters and their world’ (VV.AA.)





Presume to be the most comprehensive guide ever published on Masters of the Universe, and it certainly could be true: four thousand entries of characters, beasts, vehicles, locations, weapons and magic, in almost 700 pages, from 1982 to the present. And for a tip, an annex to ‘She-Ra, Princess of Power’, with all the information about the popular spin-off of the Eternia bodybuilding doll.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Guide to Characters and Their World

‘Last Secret Files of Sherlock Holmes’ (Kurt Matull and Matthias Blank)





Did you know that in his time, the success of Arthur Conan Doyle’s original Sherlock Holmes was such that it generated imitators posing as legitimate works? Kurt Matull and Matthias Blank’s Sherlock Holmes was the most popular, and their adventures are of such quality that they became tolerated by the author of the original. With a new assistant, the young Harry Taxon, Holmes will face cases that are pure detective delight, from a double murder to a scam selling corpses.