11 WhatsApp news on the way

WhatsApp hardly seems to change during all these years, because unlike Telegram, the news comes with a dropper. This does not mean that WhatsApp does not evolve and to verify it, we have compiled eleven WhatsApp news to come.

Until a WhatsApp news reaches everyone, it goes through several phases: rumors and leaks, first beta tests and, finally, activation for everyone. The following news have been previously leaked or confirmed and they should be arriving soon.

WhatsApp for iPad and tablets

One of the most anticipated functions of WhatsApp is its version for iPad and Android tablets, something that WaBetaInfo told us a couple of years ago and is still pending. In this case, the delay could have a good reason: this version of WhatsApp depends on the new multi-device mode, so it must be ready before the application can make the jump to tablets.

Currently, the new WhatsApp multi-device mode allows you to chat without depending on the mobile, although in this first phase this is possible on WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop and on a Portal device. It is expected that later it will be possible to use it to use WhatsApp at the same time on your mobile and on your iPad or Android tablet.

WhatsApp on various mobiles

If WhatsApp is prepared to work on both a mobile and a tablet, it should also be possible to use the same WhatsApp account on several mobiles, without having to resort to tricks like using WhatsApp Web in one of them.

Rumors indicate that, indeed, a future version of WhatsApp multi-device mode should allow you register a second mobile as a paired device, maintaining encryption and independently.

Communities on WhatsApp

WhatsApp communities are one of the most mysterious news, because at the moment we do not have too many details about what exactly they will be or how they will behave. Initially, they seem very similar to the groups.

Rumors suggest that communities will be a way of group WhatsApp groups thematically. In this way, a community could contain within it different groups on more specific topics.

Reactions in messages

WaBetaInfo has told us that WhatsApp is preparing reactions to messages, that is, the option to choose an emoji in response to a message. From what we have been able to see, they work in a similar way to how they do in Facebook Messenger or Instagram.

Basically, with a long touch on a message you can choose any emoji to reply to the message without saying a word. The other person will receive a notification that their message has gotten a reaction.

Voice memo transcription

WhatsApp has been revitalizing its voice memo feature for some time, with a new recorder and player. Part of this renovation will allow transcribe the text of a voice memo, something you needed to use third party apps for.

At the moment, the tests that we have seen of the transcription of voice notes to text have been on an iPhone and through the Apple’s speech recognition service. It will be necessary to see if the function ends up arriving and if WhatsApp also takes it to Android.

Delete messages without time limit

If you regret after sending a WhatsApp message, you have exactly 68 minutes and 16 seconds to change your mind and delete the message for everyone. This is the limit since delete for everyone was implemented in WhatsApp, back in 2017.

However, recently there have been indications that WhatsApp could remove the time limit for deleting messages. That is, you could technically delete any message you have sent, at any time.

Pass chats between Android and iPhone for everyone

WhatsApp pleasantly surprised us this year by opening the door to pass WhatsApp chats between platforms, something that began to be possible for the first time with the new folding phones from Samsung and, later, with the Google Pixel 6.

For now, it is only possible to pass iPhone chats to a handful of Android phones, but there will be changes soon. First, Google announced that it will be possible with any mobile launched with Android 12 and, in addition, the reverse step is still pending: transfer chats from Android to an iPhone.

More control over backup

A novelty that leaves us a certain bittersweet flavor are the advanced options to manage what’s included in Android WhatsApp backup. More options, but with the rumor that it could be related to the end of free storage for WhatsApp backup.

Specifically, WhatsApp will let you choose if you want to include photos, audio, videos, documents and other files in the backup, indicating how much each one occupies. Currently WhatsApp backups are not deducted from storage from Google Drive, but this could change in the future, making sense of this new settings screen.

More privacy options

It is going to be one of the most important privacy changes of WhatsApp in recent times: being able to selectively hide your profile picture, last connection time and info from some of your contacts.

To do this, WhatsApp will introduce the additional option of My contacts, except … that will allow you to keep that section visible to everyone except those you specify. WhatsApp has already started to activate this setting in its beta, but it will take time to reach everyone globally.

Directory of nearby companies

One of the few novelties that have been confirmed directly by the company is the directory of nearby companies, a kind of yellow pages integrated directly into the application.

Under the name of nearby businesses and accessible when starting a new conversation, it will show businesses that use WhatsApp Business around you and differentiated into categories. This directory has started as a test in Brazil and it remains to be seen if it will be extended to the whole world.

Topics

A novelty of which we still do not have hardly any details, but we hope that it ends up being fulfilled, is the ability to change interface colors, to customize the appearance of the application.

A few months ago WaBetaInfo reported that the application was working on allowing users to modify the colors of some interface elements such as the accent color displayed on buttons and text, although since then we have not heard more about the matter.