10 news that have come to WhatsApp in 2021

The news that have come to WhatsApp in 2021 there are many. The application owned by Facebook, now Meta, has had to keep up with the demand of its users, especially since there are currently alternatives such as Telegram that have come along to offer an equal (or in some cases better) messaging service snapshot.

Certainly, the arrival of WhatsApp’s new privacy policies made things shake a bit, which undoubtedly forced the app to offer some incentives to stop the stampede of users who fled in terror by andl fear of being exposed and seeing their privacy violated on Facebook, which put them to work to incorporate new features that we will talk about now.

12 best sticker packs for WhatsApp

Archived

This is one of the novelties of WhatsApp that arrived in mid-2021. Although chats could be archived since before, it did not work exactly the same as this function, because if you saved a conversation in archives and a new message arrived in that chat, then it would return to the main list and you should see it again.

With the new Archived WhatsApp, you create a new section that remains fixed at the top of the list of chats and there are stored all the conversations that you decide, even if new messages arrive they will not appear among your notifications, you simply have to enter the section and consult the different chats if you wish.

Video calls from your computer

This year the video calls on WhatsApp Web were also made official, a functionality that was in testing for a long time and that finally became possible in the midst of the crisis that the company was presenting.

Video calls on WhatsApp Web they work in the same way as in the mobile applicationAll you have to do is press the icon in the upper right part of each chat on the screen and you can call the other person as long as you have a microphone and a camera available on your computer for this purpose.

Multi-device mode

Something that for a long time users were crying out to WhatsApp was to connect from the computer without depending on the mobile so that the WhatsApp Web window could work. Those requests were heard and finally it is possible to connect up to four devices to the same account independently.

The functionality is simple and operates in the same way that happened with WhatsApp Web until now, You must scan a QR code and authorize the use of that linked device from your mobileOnce done, it will remain open independently even if the main mobile phone has no connection or has run out of battery to operate regularly.

Photos for one-time viewing

Contrary to the fear of many users, WhatsApp has been working little by little to guarantee greater privacy to people. In the middle of 2021 they announced a functionality that perhaps not everyone knows and that is that you can send WhatsApp photos to a person to look at only once and then they self-destruct.

It is very easy to use, it will be enough to take the image you want to send and before pressing the option to deliver it to the other person, you must click on the gray icon with the number 1 inside a circle, by doing this the other person will only be able to display the image once and then it disappears.

Messages that self-destruct

This is probably known to you from another application and you certainly remember it from Signal, and although WhatsApp was late, also with a small variant and that is that you cannot simply make a WhatsApp message self-destruct, but it is a function that you activate in a chat and after seven days it is deleted.

The truth is not a feature that is really to take care of privacy, because in seven days other people could copy the messages, take captures, forward them … but at least it is useful for groups in which many messages are sent and conversations can collapse, so each week you will have a clean space to continue talking.

Increase the speed of voice memos

Surely at some point you received a voice note from your mother or a colleague that lasts as long as a call, that is, 3 minutes, 5 minutes, 8 minutes … it can be exhausting to spend all that time reproducing the message and listening, but before this WhatsApp brought a solution and it is increase playback speed.

WhatsApp can now play 1.5x and 2x the speed of a voice note, that is, you can hear what they say in half the time and so you can quickly get what matters most to you in the message and you won’t have to leave it. for when you have time to sit and listen.

Join group calls easily

Another novelty that arrived during 2021 is the possibility of joining WhatsApp group calls in a much easier way. It is a notification that members of a group receive in which they are notified of a new call, then they will see a button to join in the upper part of the chat.

The new WhatsApp feature for group video calls allows you to have one first small preview of who is participating in the video call and after that you will have the option to choose if you finally want to be part of that group video call.

Edit photos on WhatsApp Web

The functionality for edit photos before sending It was exclusive to the WhatsApp app, users on WhatsApp Web could only attach an image and send it without anything else. At least it was like that until recently, since the WhatsApp Web application has been allowing you to edit photos previously.

Now when you attach an image to send it from the desktop version on computers, you will notice that there are controls and functions at the top so you can edit an image previously. You can crop the image, write on it, even add emojis or stickers before sending it in the chat.

End-to-end encryption for backups

Security increased this year, proof of this is the incorporation of end-to-end encryption in backup copies of WhatsApp chats made in the cloud, both in Google Drive and in iCloud. Android and iPhone users will now have an additional layer of security, which will protect their content even in the cloud.

This function, which will be implemented progressively, will protect conversations with a password of six numbers and one letter that the user has backed up in the cloud, so neither Google, nor Meta or Apple, will have access in any way to that information, only whoever has the password.

Links with improved preview

Until some time ago, when we sent a link within a WhatsApp chat, we could see the title of the link and a small related image, but very little information. That has changed in 2021, because now we can have a much richer preview of the link in WhatsApp, with a larger image that is the cover of the site and some excerpts of the text.

In this way we have already told you the main WhatsApp news in 2021, but surely new interesting functions await us next year.

WhatsApp communities, the next novelty to gather group chats