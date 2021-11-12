Zinemaldia: Fans in front of the hotel: Eight hours of waiting for Johnny Depp

JON MUNARRIZ Saint Sebastian Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 20:30



The arrival of Johnny Depp to the Zinemaldia has caused a furor among his followers. Dozens of fans of the interpreter from Kentucky have waited for patients in the surroundings of the Hotel María Cristina in San Sebastián, waiting to fulfill one of their dreams: to meet the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, ‘Eduardo Scissorhands’ or’ Charlie and the Chocolate factory’.

The mere presence of the most famous pirate in the world of cinema is reason enough for his most staunch followers to be ready for any madness just to be close to the actor. At least Miriam and Raúl prove it. The two had marked on the calendar the arrival of Johnny Depp to the capital of Gipuzkoa. An event that not even keeping the studies up to date was going to prevent. «We have come to Donostia from Pamplona to be able to see an actor, but above all for Johnny Depp. As soon as we left the university, we got on the bus to be here as soon as possible and try to see him or take a picture of us, “they both explained this Wednesday from outside the María Cristina.

Raúl and Miriam, followers of Johnny Depp /



JOSE MARI LÓPEZ



A passion that began, as for many other young people, with the actor’s performance in the role of Jack Sparrow in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ saga. Five films that have helped many young people know about Depp and have grown up with his peculiar image. Ahinitze is an example of this. At the age of 20, he recognizes that that pirate crossed his life and now “is a mega fan” of the American for “the versatility” of his performances in various jobs. With a toy of the character of the Crazy Hat, embodied by the interpreter in the film ‘Alice in Wonderland’, this young woman was among the first to take a place next to the railing of the back door of the hotel with the illusion to see his idol as close as possible and to be able to immortalize the moment.

Depp arrived late to Donostia, at five in the morning, and it took him a long time to be seen since he did not leave the San Sebastian hotel until 4:45 p.m., just to go to the official press conference. A wait that has served so that many of his fans knew each other and shared anecdotes lived by the actor and that they know each other in detail. Along with Ahinitze, and accompanied by the biography of Johnny Depp, from which he did not separate for a moment, was Daniela. Even more early riser, from 09.00 at the doors of the hotel, she trusted that “fate will do its thing” to be able to meet her idol. «I am from Argentina and I came to visit my mother. At the moment I should be flying back to my country, but with the Covid-19 issue, my flight has been delayed and Depp is just here. This is not by chance ”, the young woman assured with enthusiasm.

June, waiting to see Johnny Depp /



JOSE MARI LÓPEZ



But the long hours waiting to see Johnny Depp didn’t seem like a great effort for them. “We’ve been waiting all day and we’re going to stay here until we see him.” They were far-sighted, they did not intend to put all their eggs in the same basket. «If we don’t see him here, we will run to the Kursaal or wait on La Zurriola beach. We will do whatever it takes to be as close as possible, “they sentenced.

A little less nervous was another young woman, June, during the wait. “I’m a big fan of him, but since I saw him last year in Barcelona, ​​I’m calmer.” Even so, the desire to see him again is not small. “I know it is difficult to be able to take a picture with him or to have him sign something for me, but I am happy with him waving me.” June’s admiration for Johnny Depp that, she confesses, serves as an inspiration. “I am training as an actress and he is one of my references.”