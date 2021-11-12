Zelada: You can expect anything from La Volpe

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.11.2021 15:47:44





After the friction that Ricardo La Volpe and Cabezón Ruggeri had last Monday for about rumors about Maradona, lThe criticism of the Mustache has not stopped and now another one of the ’86 world champions, Héctor Miguel Zelada, has come out to deny what he said on ESPN.

Bignolo began by asking to Zelada if it was true what La Volpe said, by pointing out that the Pelusa left the concentrations of the Argentine National Team in Mexico ’86, to which the ex-archer of America and Atlante responded quickly and annoyed.

“That is not correct, that is not true, it’s an absolute lie that I don’t know where he got it from. Before the start of the World Cupwhat twe gave permission to leave, that may have happened, but we had permission. Diego Armando Maradona arrived at the ’86 World Cup prepared physically, mentally, mentally and footballingly to be the best in the world and he did so in all aspects “.

Subsequently, was questioned about the relationship he has with the mustache, a moment that he took the opportunity to reiterate his annoyance with the Argentine coach.

“A La Volpe, I see it sporadically. I am surprised by what he said and I am very upset with him because there are codes. What he said seems really stupid to me. You can expect anything from La Volpe, it is unpredictable.

Finally, he left a little note to Ricardo Antonio, who is characterized by having a large number of detractors both in Mexico and in his country.

“In Mexican soccer I can walk with a high mind, as well as Cristante, Romano, among others. La Volpe is discussed, for not telling you that it is not wanted. I am very upset, very angry with him.