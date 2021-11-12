Zara turns Marta Ortega’s famous kimono into a long jumpsuit

If you are an unconditional fan of Marta Ortega’s style like us, surely you also remember the stunning pajama robe kimono that the Inditex heiress wore on the day her father turned 80. It was the month of April 2016 when it happened and we remember it because the Galician, along with workers from the group from all over the world, prepared a nice surprise for Amancio Ortega when he arrived at the office. I was waiting for you at the elevator door to accompany you on the traditional path that the founder of Zara daily to get to your work table. It was very exciting and the look Marta Ortega wore made it something even better. It was very natural but elegant at the same time and, above all, very cheap.

That day, Marta Ortega wore a basic look in jeans and gave it an ideal touch with a long satin-style kimono in black with white details. The garment went viral and sold out almost instantly, that’s why now at Zara they have decided to give it a ‘twist’ and launch a new version. This time shaped like long jumpsuit.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It is the latest news of Zara that reminds us of a garment from the past (although it will not be the last). We were able to get hold of the famous robe of Marta Ortega, but we have also made the decision to buy ourselves this satin black long jumpsuit because it brings back very good memories and it also feels like a fable.

Zara

Zara

He is very elegant and makes him look great thanks to the detail of the fitted waist. In short, it is an improvement of the long satin kimono of Zara by Marta Ortega and this Christmas we are going to use it a lot. We don’t need to know more to know that it has to be ours.

The long satin jumpsuit from Zara costs € 49.95

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io