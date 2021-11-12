You can now enjoy Battlefield 2042 thanks to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

We’re just a week away from the launch of Battlefield 2042, the new installment in one of the longest-running and most recognized first-person shooter sagas in video game history. But thanks to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, we have the opportunity to enjoy it right now.

And it is that as has happened previously with titles like FIFA22, all EA Play subscribers can enjoy a 10-hour early trial of Battlefield 2042, proof that it is currently already available. We remind you that EA Play is integrated into the Xbox premium subscription, so if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can enjoy the 10-hour trial of Battlefield 2042.

Immerse yourself in the combat of Battlefield 2042

Despite the fact that the official launch of Battlefield 2042 is next November 19, we can enjoy all the content that the launch title will include during our 10 hour trial available through EA Play. And if after having enjoyed this free trial we decide to get hold of the game, we will not only benefit from a exclusive subscriber discount, but we will also keep our progress in the game.

Battlefield ™ 2042 is a first-person shooter that marks a return to the franchise’s iconic all-out war. In a near-future world transformed by disorder, adapt and survive with the help of your squad and a cutting-edge arsenal on ever-changing battlefields.

To be able to enjoy this free trial, all you have to do is follow this link and download the title, as simple as that. Stay connected to Generation Xbos to stay tuned for all the news related to Battlefield 2042.