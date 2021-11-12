Yankees ignoring the past Carlos Correa before possible signing

One of the main rumors of the free agency market this year is that New York Yankees to sign Carlos Correa heading into the 2022 MLB Season. This possible decision of the ‘Mules’ has caused surprise in a certain sector of the environment, since the Puerto Rican has a Dark past’ as a result of Astros sign stealing of which we all already have knowledge; what makes you think that Yankees is ignoring that topic.

The people of the New York Yankees have not been ‘shy’ in saying that they are exploring the possibility of signing Carlos Correa as their new shortstop during free agency this year.

But haven’t the Yankees themselves been the ones who have commented on the dark past of the Puerto Rican and the Houston Astros? Yes, they have been; but that past doesn’t seem to matter at this point in the offseason.

It was Brian Cashman who said that “things like the past or feelings towards a player are not part of the process” of exploring the market in search of the best option for his team; or at least “not from the initial process”.

New York Yankees are looking to make a shortstop that can replace Gleyber Torres in the position and it is well known that Carlos Correa is the top in it and that the Bronx organization could take advantage of the fact that he is a free agent and sign him for MLB 2022.