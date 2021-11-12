Xavi already applies his rigor at Bara: Dembl, fined for arriving … three minutes late!

ANDhe technical Xavi Hernndez he was not exaggerating when he said he came “to put order” in the changing room of Barcelona. The new Barça coach has already launched the disciplinary aspect of this new era, with a fine to Ousmane Dembl.

According to revelation ESPN, the French player was fined for being late to training on Friday. The same source indicates that the team was summoned at 8.30 am in the Sports City and Dembl arrived at 8.33. I mean, three minutes late.

It has not transcended the amount that the Frenchman will have to pay to fulfill his punishment.

It is the case that Dembl already had problems of this type in his first seasons at Barcelona, ​​but it seemed that it was already a solved issue.

In this way, Xavi continues to knock on the table so that the dressing room sees that he is serious. Already in his first days he decided to forbid Gerard piqu attend a television interview. Now it is Dembl’s turn for not complying with the stipulated schedules.

