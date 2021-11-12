Would Verstappen wear # 1 if he is a world champion? He answers

Max Verstappen arrives at Sao Paulo Grand Prix this weekend with a 19-point advantage over Lewis hamilton in the drivers’ championship with only four races remaining to end the year.

The Red Bull driver has won back-to-back victories in the United States and Mexico that have served to increase his lead. This weekend he has the opportunity to increase the loot with the last sprint race that will be held on Saturday and where the first three take three, two and one point respectively depending on the position.

Since the introduction of permanent numbers in Formula 1 in 2014, # 1 has been reserved for the use of the world champion if he so desires.

2014 was the last year that # 1 was used after Sebastian Vettel’s 2013 title. Hamilton has always chosen to keep his # 44, while the only other world champion since then, Nico Rosberg, retired to within weeks of consummating its success.

Verstappen has become famous for wearing # 33 throughout his career at the Grand Circus, but confirmed Thursday before the Sao Paulo Grand Prix that he would be interested in switching to # 1 if he wins the world title.

“Absolutely,” Verstappen said when asked if he would be interested in changing his car number.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“How many times do you have the opportunity to drive with number one?” Said the Dutchman.

Verstappen then joked, “And it’s good for merchandise too! So it’s a smart thing to do.”

The tradition of reserving the number 1 for the reigning champion exists in various categories of motorsport, but very few choose to stray from their personally selected number due to the strong partnership they have with their brand.

The only time Hamilton added the # 1 to his car since the introduction of the permanent numbers was during the opening practice of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix of 2018, when he had already sealed the world title for Mercedes.

Hamilton later said that he didn’t like wearing it “at all”, but that he “thought it would be cool” to try it one time.

Also read:

On MotoGP, the newly crowned world champion Fabio Quartararo said recently that he would keep his # 20 for next season, following the trend set by his teammates Joan Mir and Marc Márquez.

Penske IndyCar drivers – Josef Newgarden, Will Power and Simon Pagenaud – have opted to use the # 1 following their victories in the last decade, but six-time champion Scott Dixon has retained the # 9 for Chip Ganassi Racing when it has been champion.