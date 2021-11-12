World Cup Qualifiers 2022 | Spain surpasses the first match ball against Greece

After the setback of Sweden, who lost 2-0 in the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the national team after 8 months, Spain had a golden opportunity to take the reins of Group B and take the lead, direct qualification to the World Cup in Qatar, in the absence of the last day, where Sweden and Spain will meet.

The duel between the two Mediterranean national teams began at the hour in the Spyros Louis of Athens, with Luis Enrique’s team quickly taking the initiative in the match. The visitors had possession, without too much depth, in a few minutes of study between rivals.

The first great occasion would be at the feet of Raúl de Tomás, debutant tonight, which the Madrid native would not take advantage of. The decision to cut in instead of hitting was not the correct one, but Spain already warned. The Hellenic team would also have to say, with a goal by Giorgos Masouras correctly annulled for offside.

Dominance after the goal

In the 25th minute the first goal for Spain would arrive, after a maximum penalty executed to perfection by Pablo Sarabia. From the Spanish goal, Luis Enrique’s men would make their dominance over the Greek team even more evident, accumulating players in the front of the area defended by Odisseas Vlachodimos, Benfica goalkeeper.

In minute 35 Álvaro Morata would be close to doubling the distance on the scoreboard, but a good Hellenic defense and the crossbar would prevent the Juventus attacker from scoring. The game would go to rest with very good feelings for the whole three-time champion of Europe, but without being able to sentence the meeting yet.

In the resumption, Greece would try to take the initiative, causing danger to the goal of Unai Simón. However, it would not take long The Red Fury in taking control of the game, proving to be a team with great chemistry and connection between the players. The entry of Dani Olmo and Rodrigo would give oxygen to the Spanish attack, being two players with more overflow than RDT and Pablo Sarabia. Precisely, a combination between Olmo and Rodrigo was close to becoming 0-2, but the Leeds United striker would not hit his shot.

Without closing the game yet, each ball in attack of the Greeks whispered tragedy. In the 80th minute, a lateral center would walk around the area, with the luck that no player from Greece would find the ball to score the equalizer. Through possession the visitors would kill the game, in front of a tight defense. Spain would end the match dominating the ball against a split Greece looking for a tie. With the 0-1, La Red add 3 vital points for the World Cup aspirations. First match ball overcome, on Sunday comes the final against Sweden.