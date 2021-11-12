With cut to the INE, the revocation of mandate will not go well: Grupo Plural

MEXICO CITY (apro) .- For the Plural Group of the Senate, to suffocate the National Electoral Institute in the budget is to bet that an eventual exercise of revocation of the mandate of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will go wrong.

At a press conference, the group made up of Senators Nancy de la Sierra and Alejandra León Gastélum, and Senators Germán Martínez, Emilio Álvarez Icaza and Gustavo Madero, criticized the cut that is intended to be applied to the INE next year, just when it will probably be carry out the first process of revocation of mandate in the country.

“We consider that this exercise to revoke the mandate looks to be a campaign to praise the president. We have doubts, as long as (the INE) is not given the resources it is requesting, the exercise will be a very weak exercise democratically, a small exercise, which may well be a better survey and save all that money ”, commented Germán Martínez.

