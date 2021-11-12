Wilson, ball that appears in Castaway, Tom Hanks movie up for auction

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 10.11.2021 14:48:28





In the early 2000s it was released Castaway, one of the most iconic films in Tom Hanks’ career and that over the years is already part of popular culture. One of the objects that became emblematic in this film was Wilson, a volleyball that Chuck Noland, the protagonist of the story, decides to be his company while waiting to be rescued from a desert island.

Although it seems almost impossible, this ball that we all know as Wilson and which is characterized by having a somewhat particular face that was made with the silhouette of the protagonist of the film’s hand and painted with his blood, it was auctioned for thousands of euros.

The sale of this ball was carried out through the Prop Store through an auction that took place on November 9. and it exceeded the expectations of all those who organized this event, which is undoubtedly for some very particular collectors.

The description of this ball, according to NME, mention it was painted by Chuck, the man who was stranded on the island for several months.

“The off-white leather volleyball has paint applied to create a worn and dirty look. There is a dark brown and red face on the front that represents Chuck’s bloody handprint. It has a pair of discolored eyes, nose and mouth ”.

NME mentions that the auction organizers expected Wilson’s price reached only 60 thousand euros, about one million 420 thousand pesos, but the person who acquired the ball paid for it 230 thousand euros, approximately 5 million 446 thousand pesos.

Castaway was a huge box office success and also in Tom Hanks’ career, since thanks to his performance he was nominated for Best Actor at the OscarsHowever, the winner was Russell Crowe for his work on Gladiator.

PJG