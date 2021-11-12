Will Smith confesses that he hides his painful past with a smiling image

Will Smith opened his heart through his autobiography entitled “Will”, In which he talks about the lesser-known episodes of his life. It abounds in his hard childhood and also in his years of marriage to Jada Pinkett, among other topics.

In addition to that, the actor published on Youtube a new chapter of “Shape of my life”, the documentary series that has followed him in recent months.

In this new episode, Will appears with his mother and said that his childhood was anything but happy. He mentioned that as a child he felt helpless while his father physically abused his mother, Caroline Bright.

“I had failed my mother”

That stage impacted him for life, forging his identity: “I couldn’t help the thought that I had failed my mother and, somehow, it was unworthy of love and that someone took care of me because of my cowardice, “he explained.

“That was the beginning of wanting to build an external life that somehow I could cover that pain, all that pain “, added.

Will Smith also referred to his character in “The Prince of Bel Air,” which it was a way to cover up the pain in his heart.

“That upbeat, happy, and joyous image was painted onto the core of a real lack of self-esteem. and respect for myself, “he commented.

The actor today would not change the adversities of his childhood

In front of his mother, the actor developed: “an unshakable feeling that no matter what you’ve accomplished, iRegardless of how profitable it is, regardless of how much money I have made, there is that delicate, silent feeling at all times pulsing at the bottom of my thoughts that I am a coward, that I have failed. ”

However, in hindsight, Smith admits that today he would not change the adversities of his childhoodWell, “those traumas and the mental anguish that he had to overcome, made him become the person he is now.