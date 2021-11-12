Will Smith climbs the Burj Khalifa, considered the tallest building in the world – El Financiero

One of the most charismatic actors in Hollywood, Will Smith, did a feat that surely more than one would like to try, but no one really dares: climb the tallest building in the world, the Burj khalifa, located in Dubai.

As part of his documentary called ‘Best Shape of my life‘(The best way of my life), whose purpose is to document his weight loss by performing different physical activities, the actor set himself the challenge of climbing the tallest building in the world.

The chapter in which we see the actor of ‘Seven souls‘performing this feat is titled’My secret shame‘, and in it he documents the type of preparation he had before launching himself to climb the tallest building in the world, as well as the comments of some users about it.

‘What’s so special about Dubai? Dubai is my personality ‘, the actor is heard saying just as he is arriving in the city of United Arab Emirates.

And if you thought I had literally scaled it, which one?Spiderman‘You can do it with the walls, sorry to tell you that you are wrong: the actor of’ In Pursuit of Happiness’ climbed the 160 floors of the Burj Khalifa inside; that is, he climbed the stairs of each of the floors until he reached the top of it.

Were you disappointed by the above? Do not eat so much cravings: Upon reaching the 160th floor (which it took 61 minutes), a harness was placed to scale the structure in the form of an antenna and thus reach the top of the building, which would be about 200 meters more. So somehow he did scale it.

In the last minutes of this documentary we can appreciate some aerial shots made with a drone to show that Smith had indeed met the challenge that he set himself. Has that height made you dizzy? That we do not know.

This program, produced and directed by Smith himselfSo far, it has five chapters and is available on Will Smith’s YouTube channel, which has more than nine million subscribers.

With its 160 floors and 828 meters high, this construction stands out for its structure and the type of projections that have been made on its structure, such as the flag of Mexico on occasion.