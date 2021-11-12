will have the most powerful Snapdragon processor

Motorola has been working for a couple of years to return to the high-end of smartphones, to compete in the segment of so-called flagships. The line Moto Edge, which arrived in 2020, brought them back to the more premium range, and this year they continued that path with the powerful new Moto Edge 20 Pro. But now it seems that Motorola will make the final leap by including in its next flagship one of the most powerful processors on the mobile market.

This is the Moto Edge 30 (Pro), a device that has not yet been announced but has already been leaked (thanks to 91mobiles already OnLeaks) which seems to be its design and, more importantly, the chip that it will carry inside: the Snapdragon 898, a processor that has not even been officially presented by Qualcomm but is known to be the successor to the powerful line Snapdragon 888 that arrived this year to the smartphones. In addition, it is also expected to have load support r to ask for 68W, even higher than the recent one Moto Edge 60s with its 50W fast charge, the phone with the charge faster by Motorola up to now.

If so, the Edge 30 Pro would be one of the first smartphones to have this processor inside, perhaps at the beginning of 2022. Accompanied by about 12 GB of RAM, or perhaps even 16 GB, they would make it one of the more interesting alternatives from early 202 2 in the mobile market, especially if Moto maintains its tradition of having a lower and more attractive price than other rivals in the market. As for the design, its back would replace the rectangular design with curved edges of the camera module, by a completely oval one. We’ll have to wait to find out if these leaks are real, but for now it looks promising.[[91mobiles / OnLeaks v í to Android Police]