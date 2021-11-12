will drive a life size Hot Wheels

MEXICO CITY

Sergio ‘Czech’ Pérez, a Mexican Red Bull driver who has become one of the protagonists of this Formula 1 season, will be part of an event highly anticipated by lovers of model toy cars known as Hot Wheels.

“Salon Hot Wheels: The Unveiling”, is the event that the Guadalajara will be part of, which will take place on November 18 at 6:00 p.m. and which can be followed through the Hot Wheels LATAM Facebook fanpage.

Passion for cars, adrenaline and speed are a lifestyle that, as a brand, we share with Checo Pérez. It is a great honor for us to know that a Mexican so recognized worldwide joins the Hot Wheels family to drive one of our cars, and to inspire many generations to continue nurturing his spirit of challenge ”, commented Miguel Ángel Torreblanca, director Sr. of Mattel LATAM Marketing.

The Mustang Boss 302 ’70 transformed by Fercho Urquiza on a real scale, it will be the car that Serio Pérez will drive.

cmb

