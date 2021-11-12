Why did Cameron Diaz “retire” from acting?

If most of your favorite movies include Cameron Diaz, we are with you.

The actress dominated the film industry in the mid-1990s and early 2000s and many thought her career would last for many years.

However, in 2018, Diaz dropped the biggest bombshell of all by announcing his retirement from acting.

The last time the actress was seen on the big screen was when she played the Mrs. Hannigan in the new version of Annie 2014.

Thereafter, Cameron Diaz decided to take a break from the industry and is extremely happy that he did.

On August 6, Diaz gave a very rare interview for InStyle’s 25th anniversary September issue, during which he spoke about his life and shared how being out of the spotlight is completely intentional.

“I started [a experimentar la fama] when I was 22 years old, 25 years ago, that’s a long time, ”Díaz told InStyle . “The way I see it is that I have given more than half of my life to the public. I feel like it’s okay for me to take time now to reorganize myself and choose how I want to return to the world. If I decide. I don’t miss acting. “

Although the actress continues to work on some things, she loves having no one to answer to other than herself now that she is no longer in the entertainment industry.

“It’s funny that no one knows what I’m doing,” he observed. “Because my time is all mine. I don’t sell any movies, and since I don’t sell anything, I don’t have to give anyone anything. I will no longer do this. I’m living my life. ”

He is enjoying his life and does not miss Hollywood in the least.

Yes OK Cameron Diaz he had overwhelming success throughout his career, is the happiest since retiring from acting.

The star of Charlie’s Angels She explained that leaving the industry really helped her focus on the things in her life that are most important.

“You know, I think the 40s are the best decade,” Diaz continued. “You can just be real with yourself and you can also make the necessary changes because you have the experience of looking back on four decades. Observe patterns and see what really works. You have the opportunity to stop worrying about anything. Ready! Never mind. I really don’t. It’s a great relief. ”

Along with her marriage to the musician Benji Madden, Cameron Diaz enjoy all aspects of your life today. The retired actress married in early 2015; was a mom in December 2019 and launched an organic wine brand in 2020 called Avaline with your business partner Katherine Power.

She has also been recognized for her activism when it comes to protecting the environment.