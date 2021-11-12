Why Caleb Plant visited the hospital after being knocked out by Canelo Álvarez

Larry Wade emphasized that “Caleb is 100% healthy, he had no problems after the fight” (Photo: Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Sports)

Saul Canelo Alvarez became the first Mexican boxer to unify the 168 pounds after defeating by knockout Caleb Plant. In round 11, the man from Guadalajara showed his ability with his fists and landed a forceful blow that took the American to the canvas.

Immediately the corner of the American acted to replace the fighter. Recently a member of the American corner revealed that Plant had to visit the hospital after you’ve been knocked out by Saúl Álvarez. The strength and conditioning coach, Larry wade, was in charge of sharing the medical situation in which he is.

At the time of the fight, the American boxer was seen leaving the MGM Grand Garden Arena on foot and without any visible physical affectation. But due to the insistence of the Caleb Plant team, it was decided to take him to the nearest clinic.

Caleb Plant fell by knockout in 11 rounds to Canelo Álvarez (Photo: Instagram / @ calebplant)

According to the testimony of Larry Wade who confessed in an interview with FightHype what Caleb visited the hospital to rule out any serious damage for the blow that led him to fall above the ring. The visit was a mere preventive routine.

When he left the scene of the fight, not much was known about what happened to Plant as the attention was completely focused on the victory of the Canelo Alvarez.

After some medical tests and some general reviews, Wade explained that everything was in order and there were no affectations that worried Caleb Plant’s team. Despite the strong blow he received, the American left without any physical affectation.

Caleb Plant’s face after his fight against Canelo Álvarez (Photo: Instagram / @ calebplant)

“Yes, he went to the hospital, but only to get some tests that everything was fine. He came out of the tests and passed all the exams without a problem. It was more a matter of precaution “

The trainer added that he spoke personally with Caleb the day after the fight. The former IBF champion did not present any sequels as he remembered perfectly everything that happened the night before. “I spoke to him the next day and he was in perfect condition. There were no smudges from what had happened the night before, so it was perfect, “he explained.

Larry Wade emphasized that “Caleb is 100% healthyHe had no problems after the fight. It should be noted that days after the fight, an image was released of how the boxer’s face was. In it you can see how emaciated and swollen he was after receiving the blows of Álvarez’s fists.

Caleb He has shared different images where he has tried to enhance his image, since he has uploaded videos in which the ordeal that it meant for Álvarez is observed. Between his reflexes, combinations and power, the Tennessee native seems to have lived up to his expectations.

“I will come back. I showed that I belong to the highest level and I will be world champion again,” said Plant (Photo: USA TODAY / Joe Camporeale)

Even through his official Twitter account, he shared a message to all the fans who supported him in his journey to face the Guadalajara.

“I have subjected most of the world to my will and I have done it with nothing but passion and skill. I will be back. I showed that I belong to the highest level and I will be world champion again. I’ve never been afraid to go big or go out with my shield. Thanks to all the fans and all my followers ”, he affirmed.

In contrast, currently the top super middleweight champion is on vacation in Paris, France with his wife Fernanda Gómez. Saúl will take a break to plan his schedule for the future and schedule new fights.

KEEP READING:

The video of Naughty Arce with which he defended Canelo Álvarez and Eddy Reynoso

Julio Urías was included in the “Best Team” of the MLB 2021 season

The emaciated face of Caleb Plant after falling by knockout to Canelo Álvarez