Who were the Sexiest Man of the Year?

Officially Paul Rudd became the Sexiest Man of the Year. At least that is how it was announced by People magazine, which chose him among all the actors and musicians to receive the title of this 2021. Thus, again a Marvel actor takes this recognition that It has already been delivered since 1985.

Nevertheless, 33 men in total have received the recognition. The reason? Some of these have won the title on more than one occasion. It should be noted that this is not only delivered for physical attractiveness, but to celebrate the big moment in your career and its impact on the industry.

Who have been named the Sexiest Man of the Year?

People magazine’s Sexiest Man of the Year title was first awarded in 1985. On the occasion, fIt was Mel Gibson who first received this title, after starring in the action franchise, Mad max. The decade later celebrated actors like Mark Harmon, Harry Hamlin, John F. Kennedy Jr., and Sean Connery.

Nevertheless, the 1990s focused on the new and young actors who were beginning to be the leading men of the cinema. Tom Cruise started the decade as the Sexiest Man of the Year after the phenomenon that is Top Gun. Later it was given to others as Keanu Reeves, Brad Pitt, Denzel Washington, who was the first African descendant to hold the title, and George Clooney.

In 2000, Brad Pitt became the second man en Earn Sexiest of the Year award twice. Others who have obtained this recognition more than once are Richard Gere, Johnny Depp, George Clooney. Interestingly, only two musicians have managed to win in all of history: Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

It is PAul Rudd who remains with the recognition of this 2021, although the same actor confessed to being surprised. “A lot of people deserve it before me,” said the Ant-Man protagonist. However, his choice was applauded by fans who admire his humor and the physical change he has had these years.