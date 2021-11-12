Who is the most popular Harry Potter actor

The actors of Harry Potter They became undisputed figures in the film industry thanks to the films they began starring in two decades ago. Of course, this was even more apparent to the main trio: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert grint and Emma Watson were the weakness of the fans of the saga created by JK Rowling. Of course, there was also a charismatic antagonist among them, Tom felton, who proved to be very different in real life from his character.

When it comes to talking about popularity among the characters, it seems that the most obvious thing is to point to Harry Potter, as the central figure of the franchise. Of course some have preferences for Hermione granger, as the feminine reference of books, but also thanks to what has been done by Watson in this role. In this context, it is interesting to think about who is the most popular figure for fans.

If we are guided by social networks, there is a celebrity who completely stands out above his peers. Is about Emma Watson, which accumulates almost 100 million followers between Instagram and Twitter. The one who comes closest to him is Tom felton, with 23.5 million followers among the same networks, to which is added TikTok (He is the only one who has an account on this platform).

What about the male lead duo? If it were because of the reach on the internet, both Rupert grint What Daniel Radcliffe they would be far behind in terms of popularity. The actor who played Ron Weasley He opened his Instagram account a short time ago (it is the only one in which he is present) and has just 4.4 million followers. Radcliffe, for its part, escapes these practices and does not appear with any official account on social networks.

Who was the most googled Harry Potter actor of the last 12 months

Google it is also a tool that can serve as a good thermometer to measure searches. In the case of the protagonists of the saga of Harry PotterOnce again there is one person who stands out above the rest. In the last year, Emma Watson it was the most sought after by fans. Tom felton and Daniel Radcliffe were once the subject of more queries on the internet in all that time, in which Rupert grint he was very far from his companions.

How to join the Spoiler channel on Telegram?

If you have an account Telegram just click on the following button:

But if you don’t have a profile on the platform yet, you can download it at Apple Store or in Google store, depending on the operating system of your cell phone. Once inside the application, in the search engine put “SpoilerBV” and there you can give us subscribe to be aware of all the news.