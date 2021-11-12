Six years ago, around the time the Paris Agreement ink was drying, an alleged green billionaire it was someone who donated to environmental causes. Maybe they had a mansion with solar panels, or one or two hybrids parked in the garage.

Now, as world leaders and executives gather for urgent UN climate talks, the richest person on Earth is a true ecological billionaire.

The vast fortune of Elon musk comes from a company that has revolutionized the electric transportation and is accelerating the demise of the internal combustion engine, responsible for 10 percent of the global carbon emissions. While Musk is outraged and accepts the drama – last weekend, he did a poll on Twitter about whether he should sell 10 percent of his stake in Tesla– also made clear the great wealth-creating potential of companies green investments.

Green fortunes can grow quickly but they can also be extremely volatile. Musk’s wealth plunged $ 50 billion in just two days this week. Yet it’s still up 70 percent this year to $ 288 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, putting it well beyond Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, and it makes him the richest person in recent history. The size of his fortune is on par with John D. Rockefeller’s maximum inflation-adjusted net worth, a fortune amassed from fossil fuels.

Musk is an example of the riches that can be achieved in decades to come. Low carbon technology is not an industrial niche, it is an industry. It is evident in the important commitments that emerge from the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, where financial institutions with $ 130 trillion of assets have pledged to hit net zero, and the huge fortunes being created by the clean energy transition.

The 15 billionaires in the Bloomberg Green ranking show the explosive growth of electric vehicles, batteries and solar energy. Not all of the dollars in these fortunes are derived from climate-aligned businesses whose commodities reduce greenhouse gas emissions. With Musk, his green net worth, or the part of his fortune tied to cars and solar power, is $ 247.9 billion, 86 percent of his total wealth, but excludes his interests in other businesses like space rockets.

In total, these green fortunes are worth about half a trillion dollars, more than double Chevron’s market capitalization, and a 41 percent increase from February, when Bloomberg last updated the list. Much of that gain is due to Tesla, whose shares have skyrocketed thanks to increased production, increased earnings, and last year’s inclusion in the S&P 500 Index. That enriched shareholders of all sizes and launched one of its largest Singapore-based investors, Leo KoGuan, to the list in his own right.

Billionaires across the green spectrum are getting richer. China’s solar moguls rose through the ranks as government policies and the skyrocketing cost of natural gas raised demand for solar panels. The pace of new solar capacity is on track to expand more than 20 percent this year after a record high in 2020, according to data from Bloomberg Intelligence. The combined value of solar fortunes in the ranking has more than doubled since February.

Eighty percent of the billionaires on the list come from China, a sign of the nation’s preeminence as a center for manufacturing Clean technologies despite the conspicuous absence of its leader at the COP26 summit.

The tycoons who make electric vehicles or the batteries that power them still dominate. The largest investors in Contemporary Amperex Technology, the world’s largest supplier of batteries to electric car manufacturers, outpaced Musk’s earnings in percentage terms. Still, challenges persist. The CEO of automaker Nio, Li Bin, fell six notches and Li Auto’s Li Xiang and Fan Zheng fell completely as growls from the supply chain hampered production.

Leo KoGuan