Who are the actors who have won the most Oscars and who are the most nominated in history?

The Oscar awards they are pure history of cinema. Each of the winners of this award automatically goes to the hall of fame to end up remaining among the best forever. However, in every area of ​​life there are gifted people who are located in the Olympus of Interpretation. Some of them fine recognized by the Academy with a large number of awards and others who have remained at the gates of this award.

Thousands of nominations, speeches and films later, the Oscars continue to distribute awards to all the people who make up the world of cinema. Therefore, it never hurts to review the actors who have won the statuette the most times and those who have remained at the gates of glory with the nominations.

The actors who have won the most Oscars in history

Daniel Day-Lewis – 3 Oscars

The most awarded and nominated at the Oscars

The British actor has always been known for choosing the characters he plays very well. The filmography of Daniel Day-Lewis It is not very extensive, but it is full of quality films, which is why he has become the only man who has won the award for best leading actor three times.

The legend of Daniel Day-Lewis at the Oscars began in 1989 with the first award for ‘My left Foot‘thanks to an interpretation that was a before and after in his career. Daniel Plainview’s character allowed him to climb to the top of the podium with ‘Wells of ambition’ in 2007 to end up getting the trio of statuettes with ‘Lincoln’ in 2012. With ‘The invisible thread’ he was once again part of the list of nominees for this award but he did not manage to repeat it, since the academy awarded it that year to Casey Affleck for ‘Manchester by the sea’.

Jack Nicholson – 3 Oscars

The renowned American interpreter is one of the classics in attending the Oscars, either as a nominee or as a simple guest to give the event more cachet if possible. In this case, good old Jack Torrance in ‘The Shining’ got his first award for ‘Someone flew over the cuckoo’s nest’ (1975) and repeated in 1997 with ‘Better … impossible‘.

In both cases, he obtained the statuette that classified him as the best actor for the Academy. In addition, Nicholson obtained the golden statuette for ‘The strength of affection’ (1983), on this occasion, as Best Supporting Actor.

Walter Brennan – 3 Oscars

Walter Brennan will be forever associated with the history of international cinema as the first actor to win three Oscars. Of course, on none of these occasions did he do it as the best leading actor but instead he established himself as one of the best supporting actors of all time. Without a doubt, one of the most respected performers within the genre Western who got the award for ‘Rivals’ (1936), ‘Kentucky’ (1938) and ‘The Outsider’ (1940).

Two accolades: Marlon Brando, Dustin Hoffman, Tom Hanks, Gary Cooper …

Not far from the top positions we find historical actors like the always charismatic Marlon Brando with two Oscars and six nominations and Dustin Hoffman with two other awards and five nominations. The first of them took the statuette in 1954 and 1972 for ‘The law of silence’ and ‘The Godfather’ thanks to some interpretations that will remain in the retina of movie fans. For his part, Hoffman won the award for ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’ in 1979 after an excellent role with Meryl Streep and for putting himself in the shoes of a man with autism in ‘Rain Man’ (1988).

Tom Hanks you will forever remember the 90s as the years your prime years. The Californian actor is one of the few who has achieved two Oscars in a row for best actor. Quite a challenge that he achieved thanks to films like ‘Philadelphia’ (1993) and ‘Forrest Gump’ (1994) where he left us phrases to remember. Nor should we put aside Gary Cooper, one of the most recognized stars in Hollywood history. On this occasion, Cooper’s career has been very extensive, having participated in more than 100 films, however, ‘only’ he won the Oscar for best actor in two of them: ‘Sergeant York’ and ‘Alone in the face of danger’ (1952).

The most nominated actors in the history of the Oscars

Jack Nicholson – 12 nominations

Good old Jack reappears on the list, this time in first position, by settling as the actor with the most Oscar nominations. One of the most versatile performers in history who has deserved each and every one of the awards for his performances.

Laurence Olivier – 10 nominations

One of the great actors of British cinema and theater for having masterfully interpreted the Shakespeare plays. On this occasion, Olivier has a total of ten nominations and two honorary Oscars. The first of them in 1946 by ‘Henry V ‘ and the last one for ‘Todos Los Hombres Del Presidente’ in 1978. His roles in ‘Hamblet‘, ‘Rebecca’ and ‘Spartacus’.

Spencer Tracy – 9 nominations

Another of the actors who are capable of adapting to any situation. In this case, Spencer tracy will be remembered for winning two consecutive Oscars for ‘Fearless Captains (1938) and’ Forge of Men ‘(1939), but also for becoming one of the most nominated people in the Academy.

Paul Newman – 9 nominations

Paul Newman is considered one of the most handsome men in history in his youth. The American actor was nominated nine times by the Academy, but only got one statuette in 1986 for ‘The color of money’. However, performances such as that of ‘Road to Perdition’. ‘The Hit’ or ‘Rachel, Rachel’.

Al Pacino – 9 nominations

Al Pacino can be defined as one of the great actors of recent years. Something that Hollywood has always recognized with a total of nine nominations, the last in 2020 for ‘The Irish‘and many other films among which stand out ‘The Godfather’, ‘The Godfather II’ or ‘Scarface’. In addition, he won the Oscar for best actor for ‘Scent of a Woman’.