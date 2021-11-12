When and where to see the Northern Taurid meteor shower tonight

Meteor shower would bring another round of fireballs 0:50

(CNN) – If you missed the peak of the southern taurids last week, the northern taurids meteor shower will glow this Thursday and Friday, potentially producing some of its signature fireballs.

The taurids bring slow and constant currents from September to December. The peaks are not as rugged and defined as some other meteor showers, such as the Perseids in August, according to EarthSky. But Taurids are known for the occasional fireball, which is a meteor that shines brighter than Venus, the brightest object in the sky.

Northern Taurid meteor showers produce about five visible meteors per hour at a relatively slow rate.

The northern and southern Taurids have slightly different currents in the sky, but both seem to emerge from the head of the constellation Taurus, the bull, for which these rains are named. Debris from Comet 2P / Encke produces Taurid showers from the north and south, according to EarthSky.

When to look up at the night sky

Midnight to sunrise is the optimal time to view the Northern Taurids, and they are visible in the Northern Hemisphere.

Don’t bother using a telescope because it would limit your view of the sky. The naked eye is the best instrument for tracking these shooting stars. The meteor shower will be sporadic, so grab a lawn chair and plan to sit outside for a while.

To get the best view, try to find a place without a lot of light pollution. The Moon will be half full during the peak of the Northern Taurids this year, which is not as optimal as a new moon (when the sky is darkest), but you can still catch a glimpse of the meteors.

Celestial end of the year forecast

There are only a handful more meteor showers this year, according to EarthSky’s 2021 meteor shower guide:

November 17: Leonidas

December 13-14: Geminids

December 22: Ursidas

A partial lunar eclipse will be visible for residents of North America and Hawaii on November 19 between 1 a.m. ET and 7:06 a.m. ET, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The southern part of the world can glimpse a total solar eclipse on December 4. Sky watchers in the Falkland Islands, the southern tip of Africa, Antarctica, and southeastern Australia will have the best chance of seeing it.