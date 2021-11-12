what is it, what happens to the body and consequences

Cerebrovascular Disease (CVD) it is usually one of the most disabling conditions in people After the age of 50, in fact, in Mexico there are around 100,000 cases a year and it represents the fourth cause of death; however it can be preventable because the risk factors can be controllable.

This condition can be classified into three types: thrombotic, in which blood flow in a cerebral artery is blocked due to a clot that forms within the artery, embolic when the clot originates from somewhere far away in the brain and hemorrhagic, also known as stroke, is caused by the rupture and bleeding of a blood vessel in the brain.

“(In the case of) a hemorrhage within the brain can be caused by a rupture of these vessels, 80 percent of the cases is cerebral embolism or what we call cerebral infarction”, indicated Luis Daniel Sánchez Arréola, president of the Mexican Society of Emergency Medicine.

What are the causes of a stroke?

The causes of a stroke are divided into two: those that can be modified and those that cannot, for example, age is not modifiable and it is known that after 60 years every five years the risk increases because the arteries undergo changes, lose elasticity or filling because of cholesterol.

While the modifiable factors can be diseases that can be treatable such as high blood pressure, diabetes mellitus, smoking, sedentary lifestyle, alcoholism and obesity.

What are the symptoms of a stroke?

Symptoms of a stroke can be common in some cases; however, some of them usually only present in four hours before the cerebrovascular event is to occur, so it is recommended to pay attention to these cases.

The doctor indicated that cardiovascular disease is prevented if some symptoms are detected and you have at least four hours from the first sign to go to the second or third level hospital and receive medical attention. Chameleon, the word that could save your life.

In emergency medicine, the doctor explained, a word is used to prevent and avoid complications of cerebrovascular disease, which has to do with some of the symptoms that can be manifested in this condition: chameleon. The word is chameleon, which has to be divided between syllables in order to understand the meaning.

“Ca is face hanging, the person suddenly has a decrease in the symmetry of the face, any part of the face can be hung, ma means heavy hand, we will have a decrease in strength in one arm, or both And when I mention a decrease in strength, it means that we will not be able to carry an object or raise our arms, it means a stuck tongue, that is, the person is going to speak abnormally, he is going to draw words and on means to turn on our phone and call 911 with the purpose of what is happening. ”

How should hospital care be?

The doctor explained that people can have some symptoms before having a heart attack or stroke, but the problem is that it is not known which person may be suffering a stroke or hemorrhage.

“The only way to be able to make a proper diagnosis by taking it to a hospital as soon as possible and in the hospital we need to have a study called a tomography, is a picture of the head from the inside that is made of the patient to see if he has a heart attack or hemorrhage inside the brain “

bgpa