What is celebrated on November 12, saints and what happened on a day like today?

What is celebrated today November 12?

Mailman day

National Book Day

World Pneumonia Day

World Day Against Obesity

Santoral of November 12

Saint Agustina Pietrantoni

Saint Cuniberto of Cologne

Saint Emiliano de la Cogolla

Saint Hesychius of Vienne

Saint Jehoshaphat Kuncewicz

Daventer’s San Labuino

Saint Macarius of Maleo

San Margarito Flores

Saint Nile of Ancira

Horoscope: What zodiac sign is a person who was born on November 12?

To those born between October 23 and November 21 correspond to the zodiac sign Scorpio, the eighth sign of the zodiac, the fourth of a negative nature and the third of a fixed quality.

Scorpio is an extremely intuitive water sign, this sign can understand the deep desires of those around him and their motivations, since it has the ability to develop enormous empathy.

What celebrities have a birthday on November 12?

Héctor Arredondo, Mexican actor.

Tonya Harding, American ice skater.

Sergio Lagos, Chilean journalist.

Ann Lee, British singer.

Radha Mitchell, Australian actress.

Roger Gual, Spanish film director.

Paul Hanley, Australian tennis player.

Dalene Kurtis, American model.

Mista, Spanish footballer.

Ashley Williams, American actress.

Matt Cappotelli, American professional wrestler.

Anne Hathaway, American actress.

Óscar Javier González Marcos, Spanish footballer.

Sandara Park, South Korean singer.

Juan José Ballesta, Spanish actor.

Russell Westbrook, American basketball player.

James McCarthy, Irish footballer.

Raffey Cassidy, British actress.

What historical figures were born on November 12?

1493: Baccio Bandinelli, Italian sculptor

1651: Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, Mexican poet

1729: Francisco Javier Alegre, Mexican historian and Jesuit

1780: Manuel de Heras Soto, Mexican aristocrat and politician

1815 – Elizabeth Cady Stanton, American feminist and activist

1833: Martín Rico, Spanish painter

1840: Auguste Rodin, French sculptor

1871: Alfredo Ramos Martínez, Mexican painter

1923: Rubén Bonifaz Nuño, Mexican poet and classicist

Who died on November 12?

1990: Eve Arden, American actress

1994: Wilma Rudolph, American athlete

1997ː Nina Rusakova, Soviet military aviator

1999: El Pescaílla, Spanish guitarist and singer

2000: Franck Pourcel, French conductor

2002: Raoul Diagne, French footballer and coach

2003: Jonathan Brandis, American actor

2003: Whitfield Cook, American screenwriter and writer

2003: Penny Singleton, American actress

2007: Ira Levin, American writer of suspense

2008: Mitch Mitchell, British drummer, of the band The Jimi Hendrix Experience

2010: Gustavo Escanlar, Uruguayan journalist and writer

2010: Ernst von Glasersfeld, German philosopher

2010: Henryk Górecki, Polish composer

2011: María Jesús Valdés, Spanish actress

2012: Emilio Villanueva, Argentine saxophonist, of the band Memphis la Blusera

2013: John Tavener, British composer

2013: Kurt Trampedach, Danish painter

2014: Carlos Emilio Morales, Cuban guitarist

2016: Lupita Tovar, Mexican actress

2018: Stan Lee, American comic book writer and editor

2020: Masatoshi Koshiba, Japanese physicist, 2002 Nobel Laureate in Physics

2020: Jerry Rawlings, Ghanaian military and politician, president of Ghana between 1993 and 2001

Events of November 12: What happened on a day like today?

1555: in England, Parliament restored Catholicism.

1835: The Texas colonists created the provisional government, during the Independence of Texas.

1893: Pakistan and Afghanistan sign the Durand Line treaty and gain international recognition.

1918: Austria becomes a republic.

1927: Leon Trotsky is expelled from the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

1984: Madonna releases the album Like a Virgin.

1996: The UN General Assembly votes overwhelmingly against the US embargo against Cuba.

2005: The Royal Spanish Academy and the Association of Academies of the Spanish Language make the official presentation of the Pan-Hispanic Dictionary of Doubts.

2014: For the first time a space probe lands on a comet.

2020: In Mexico, Banxico issues the new 100 peso bill.