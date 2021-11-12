What is a stroke, what causes it, and what are the symptoms for going to the emergency room?

Anyone is prone to suffer a stroke or strokeHowever, people over 50 are more likely to experience it; just as it happened recently to the actress Carmen Salinas placeholder image.

This condition is one of the most disabling and can even charge the life of people if it is not attended on time; Well, basically, brain cells they begin to die in a matter of minutes.

But what is a stroke?

According to the Mayo Clinic in the United States, a stroke occurs when the blood supply a part of the brain is disrupted or reduced, preventing brain tissue from receiving oxygen and nutrients.

This class of cerebrovascular accidents should be treated under the condition of medical emergency, as early action can reduce brain damage and other complications; even death.

People who recover may be left with a disability or motor problems, which can be treated with rehabilitation therapy.

In addition, “effective treatments can also help prevent disability for a cerebrovascular accident ”, according to the aforementioned and prestigious medical institution.

What are your symptoms?

There are some practical ways to know if a person is having or is about to experience a stroke; these are:

Difficulty speaking and understanding what others are saying. The Mayo Clinic notes that you may experience confusion, difficulty articulating words or understanding what is being said.

Paralysis or numbness of the face, arm, or leg. People can experience numbness sudden facial weakness or paralysis. Usually this affects only one part of the body.

Also read: Carmen Salinas is in a coma and on a mechanical ventilator after a stroke, indicates family

It is recommended that the person raise both arms above the head at the same time. If a arm begins to fall, you may be facing a stroke.

Another test, is to ask the person to smile, if one side of the face begins to fall, it is also alarm signal.

In addition, there may be problems seeing with both eyes. Headache sudden, accompanied by vomiting, nausea and dizziness. As well as alteration of consciousness.

Trouble walk. The person may stumble or lose balance; which will further aggravate the problem.

It’s time to call 911

If you detect any of these symptom It is time to go to a hospital for medical attention, as the first few minutes are key for further evolution.

If the person cannot be transferred, the person should be called 911 to request support from emergency teams.

What happened to Carmen Salinas?

The family noted that the actress He began to feel bad around 10:00 p.m. this Wednesday after dinner; so during the early morning she had to be hospitalized in an emergency.

“He started to feel bad from one moment to the next. The doctors They have told us to be here on the lookout, the diagnosis is delicate, ”said his nephew Gustavo Briones.

In case of Salinas it shows that the person can look good and start to show symptoms from one moment to the next.