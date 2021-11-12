What did Juan Carlos Osorio say to his players after the 7-0 vs. Chile?

Mexico suffered the most painful defeat in its history at the hands of chili on the America Cup from United States 2016 where he fell by a scandalous 7-0, so the national coach at that time, Juan Carlos Osorio, had to motivate his players for the next duel with an emotional speech revealed by his physical trainer, Jorge Ríos.

“It was very hard, especially for him, it was a grieving process, he did the same grieving process and the steps they do. He had a talk, almost a keynote lecture, explaining to the players the steps he had taken to assimilate that blow that that defeat represented us, and as an orientation for them, digest it and think about the next game, “revealed Ríos in an interview for TUDN.

The auxiliary recalled some of the phrases Osorio used to convince his players in the game against the United States, after the Tricolor had spent almost two decades without beating the Stars and Stripes in the United States.

“I remember a phrase that Professor Osorio has always used since we were in Once Caldas and that he told the players in the dressing room: ‘You always have to play for the love of winning, with passion and pride, never for fear of losing. You have to go for everything in this game and today is the day that we are going to make history here. He insisted on the players before the game and they came out with the determination we needed for the start, despite the previous result The United States went out to overwhelm its rivals there, “he continued.

