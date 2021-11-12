we fight so close to Mercedes that every point will be key

The performances of Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez In recent races, combined with Mercedes ‘struggles, they have put Red Bull in position to fight the constructors’ cup with just one point difference against the German squad four races from the end of the 2021 season.

Czech Pérez in recent races he has contributed to the cause not only of the team, but also of Max Verstappen in the fight for the drivers’ championship; in the United States allowing the Dutchman to regain his position at the start after a long pass in the first corner, while in Mexico pressuring Lewis Hamilton in the final laps.

The Mexican is clear that his role at this time is to contribute to the general objectives of the team, but for this he has to maintain the rhythm exhibited from Turkey in which he has added three podiums in a row.

“We are in such a close fight with Mercedes that every point from now on will make a big difference after Abu Dhabi,” Pérez said in the press conference prior to the event. Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

“So we have to keep pushing and try to be as perfect as possible every weekend.”

Although some consider that the Interlagos route will be a favorable track for Red bull, as was Mexico, Checo explained that this would not have to be the case, and even in the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack the definition could have been different if the silver arrows stayed in front. In addition, he asked not to forget that, on this occasion, there is the factor of the sprint race, the last of the year under this format.

“I think we are very close, we already saw it in Mexico, they were stronger than us in qualifying and we in the race because Max took the lead.”

“I think that if they had stayed in the lead, things would have been very different. So I think it will be very close here and we will see who has the advantage. With the sprint race involved, it is an issue that we have to wait for ”.

When talking about the final duel he had against Hamilton in Mexico and where he did not make the pass in the final turns, despite being in distance from DRS, he explained that the strategy could have been different to do the undercut and win the position at seven times world champion.

“I think we should have done the undercut earlier, but there was no chance. One of the Ferraris I was on the road so it was right on that lap that (Hamilton) pitted. I think if he hadn’t pitted on that lap, we would have done the undercut. “

“In Mexico it is difficult to overtake, so it was a race where track position was important. He didn’t have enough delta on the tire to overtake him. It took him a bit towards the end, but then he was able to pick up the pace and I never had a single chance, ”he concluded.