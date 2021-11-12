we compare the new Microsoft OS with the operating systems already used by schools

Two days ago, Microsoft confirmed an insistent rumor from a few months ago: the launch of a new educational version for lightweight notebooks of your Windows operating system. Its name is Windows 11 SE, and it stands as heir to the ‘S Mode’ of previous versions of Windows, as well as the canceled Windows 10X.

However, when he finally disembarks in schools around the world in a few months, he will meet two big and rivals: the other versions of Windows, and Chrome OS, the operating system for Google Chromebooks. Let’s review some of the elements that differentiate them …





Windows 11 SE vs Windows 11 Pro / Home

Windows 11 Pro and Home are general versions of Windows 11, which can be used for educational purposes as well as for any other kind. In that sense, Windows 11 SE can be seen as a limited version of Windows to make life easier for those responsible for educational centers. However, also it has some advantages not available in its ‘older brothers’:

Availability: Windows 11 SE is only available as a pre-installed (OEM) system, consumers will not have access to ISO images for download.

Optimization for light equipment: Windows 11 SE has extra optimizations for use on computers with small screens and low memory. This includes a simplification of the interface (which also seeks to minimize user distractions: there are no widgets, for example) and the default use of maximized applications.

Installing applications: Users do not have access to the Microsoft Store. In SE, only system administrators are able to install (or uninstall) applications. To do this, you will need to use the Intune for Education mobile device management service.

Application Catalog: It will not be possible to install any Windows application on SE; It is not because it only accepts apps from the Store (as was the case in Windows 10 Mode S), but Microsoft has delimited a list of relevant applications for education: browsers, communication software, accessibility, diagnostics and connectivity, and content encryption.

Microsoft Office: Microsoft Office applications will be available for offline use on Windows 11 SE computers. This is tied to a Microsoft 365 A1 license at a cost of $ 38 per device, valid for 6 years.

Cloud: Due to its automatic use of OneDrive to back up open documents, each user account in Windows 11 SE will require a certain amount of space available on Microsoft’s cloud storage service.

Login: The only tools that will allow user authentication in Windows 11 SE will be the Microsoft account and the Azure Active Directory.

Windows 10, Windows 11 and Windows 11 SE comparison chart pic.twitter.com/AoMtTIFJCN – Tero Alhonen (@teroalhonen) November 9, 2021

Windows 11 SE vs Chrome OS

Windows 11 SE and the Chrome OS of the Chromebooks are clear competitors as far as the ‘target’ is concerned: users in the school community who make use of less powerful portable devices. Their developers, Microsoft and Google, see them as tools to promote their cloud services aimed at educational institutions.

But, at a technical and functional level, there are several differences between them:

Availability: Where Windows 11 SE will be available only pre-installed by the manufacturers of the equipment – without possible access to the ISO by the end user – any user can download Chrome OS, although its manual installation on a laptop is not exactly easy.

Change for Windows 11 non-SE: Although laptops with Windows 11 SE pre-installed will allow an (irreversible) upgrade to Windows 11 Home / Pro, doing the same on Chromebooks, while possible, is certainly complex for the non-expert user.

Integration with Android and Linux: Chome OS allows you to install Android applications as if it were one more application of the operating system. For its part, Windows 11 has the Windows Subsystem for Android (with the Amazon Appstore as an application store) and with Your Phone, capable of displaying the mobile screen on the PC desktop if we have a Samsung Galaxy device … but still We don’t know if either of these two features will be available in Windows 11 SE. And the same goes for WSL.

Virtualization: It is possible to run a virtualized Windows within Chrome OS using Parallels Desktop, but it does not seem likely that within the limited catalog of software available for Windows 11 SE there will be any virtualization application that allows running Chrome OS (or Linux, or Android, or …) Within Win11SE.



Windows 11 SE (left) and Google Chrome OS (right).